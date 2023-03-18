One flown, two others transported to hospital after head-on collision

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A head on collision sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning.

It happened at approximately 5:19 a.m. at the intersection of 5400 South 3200 West when an SUV and a sedan crashed head on. Both cars had serious damage and two occupants had to be extricated.

According to Sgt. Jake Hill of Taylorsville Police Department, the driver of the SUV was flown to a hospital in critical condition, and the passenger was transported in an ambulance in serious condition.

The driver of the sedan was also hospitalized in stable condition.

The intersection at 5400 South 3200 West in Taylorsville is expected to remain closed for several hours. https://t.co/jwJUgizzeI — Heather Kelly (@KSLHeatherKelly) March 18, 2023

Hill said they did not know details about the cause of the crash, and that it is being investigated.

Unified Fire Authority of Greater Salt Lake said that getting the patients out of the vehicles was a “challenging extraction” which called for help from heavy rescue personnel and extrication equipment called “Jaws of Life.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.