LOCAL NEWS

2 accused of fraud across multiple states with help from Utah store employee

Mar 18, 2023, 6:01 PM
(File photo)
(File photo)
(File photo)
BY
KSL.com

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Two men accused of committing credit card fraud across multiple states have been charged in Utah for allegedly stealing items with the help of an employee who was paid off, according to charging documents.

Shaheem Stantavis Wright, 21, Ledavian Marquise Davis, 25, and Airrion William Davis, 18, were each charged Friday in 3rd District Court with theft, a second-degree felony.

On Dec. 7, Wright and Airrion Davis entered Target, 7025 S. Park Centre Drive, “and stole approximately $23,000 in Target gift cards and Apple products,” according to charging documents. “The stolen Apple products included an Apple watch, two iPads and baby clothes.”

Investigators say Ledavian Davis was working a cash register at the time. He said he had previously met the other two men. On that day, he told police he “became suspicious of them while speaking with them but proceeded to assist them with their purchase at the register. He claimed that after the first two $500 gift card purchases, he realized something was wrong,” the charges state.

However, he continued to assist the other men as they “kept urging him to close the cash register and not tell anyone,” according to the charges. The other men then gave Ledavian Davis two gift cards totaling $1,000 for assisting them, the charges state. Prosecutors say five days later, Davis stole two more Target gift cards also totaling $1,000.

“Ledavian was responsible for the loss of $24,449.96 in cash and Apple merchandise from loading Target gift cards and no cash payment,” the charges state.

The other two men were arrested in Wyoming. Both have identification cards from Michigan, though prosecutors say both men are transients, according to court documents. After speaking with Target’s loss prevention team, investigators believe “This group has been committing credit card fraud in Utah, Colorado and other states.”

