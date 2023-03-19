Close
LOCAL NEWS

Sandy man faces 10 felonies in child pornography case

Mar 18, 2023, 6:03 PM
(FILE)...
(FILE)
(FILE)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

SANDY, Utah — A Sandy man was charged Friday with possessing child pornography and engaging in religiously-themed child sexual abuse conversations.

Ronald E. Westrup, 23, is charged in 3rd District Court with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

The Internet Crimes Against Children task force began investigating Westrup in December after suspected child pornography was uploaded on the Discord app. When questioned by investigators, Westrup claimed he had been viewing child pornography for over 10 years and “would seek out, find and download” it, according to charging documents.

Prosecutors say Westrup also “engages in sexually-charged fantasy conversations” and talks about “sexually abusing male children in his church congregation,” according to the charges. Furthermore, he has “engaged in religiously-themed sexual fantasies,” including missionaries sexually abusing children, the charges state.

“Mr. Westrup admitted that he has downloaded thousands of images” of child pornography over the years, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors have requested that Westrup be held without bail in the Salt Lake County Jail pending trial.

Top Stories

Local News

A South Jordan man was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Thursday and accused of harboring a ru...
Pat Reavy

Man used teen’s Snapchat account to lure younger girl, sexually assault her, police say

A South Jordan man was arrested Thursday after police say he convinced one teen girl to run away from home and later used her Snapchat account to lure a second victim whom he sexually assaulted.
21 hours ago
A man is in critical condition after being shot by Taylorsville police officers Friday night, Taylo...
Alex Cabrero, Matt Brooks and Cassidy Wixom

Taylorsville police shoot armed man Friday night

A man is in critical condition after being shot by Taylorsville police officers Friday night, Taylorsville police confirm.
21 hours ago
FILE (KSL TV)...
Brooke Williams

Possible explosion early Saturday under investigation by Draper police

Draper fire and police departments responded to a potential explosion scene after a loud boom was heard and a bright flash was seen.
21 hours ago
(File photo)...
Pat Reavy

2 accused of fraud across multiple states with help from Utah store employee

Two men accused of committing credit card fraud across multiple states have been charged in Utah for allegedly stealing items with the help of an employee who was paid off, according to charging documents.
21 hours ago
The open house for the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Sai...
Emily Ashcraft

Reservations now open for Saratoga Springs temple open house

Reservations are now available for the open house of the Saratoga Springs temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which runs from April 15 to July 8.
21 hours ago
A head on collision sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning. (Unified Fire Authori...
Brooke Williams

One flown, two others transported to hospital after head-on collision

A head on collision sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning.
21 hours ago

