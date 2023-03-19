Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
WORLD NEWS

At least 13 dead after magnitude 6.8 earthquake shakes Ecuador

Mar 18, 2023, 6:54 PM
A damaged car and rubble from a house affected by the earthquake are pictured in Cuenca, Ecuador. (...
A damaged car and rubble from a house affected by the earthquake are pictured in Cuenca, Ecuador. (REUTERS/Rafa Idrovo Espinoza)
(REUTERS/Rafa Idrovo Espinoza)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — At least 13 people died after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck southern Ecuador on Saturday afternoon, according to government officials.

The earthquake struck near the southern town of Baláo and was more than 65 km (nearly 41 miles) deep, according to the United States Geological Survey.

At least 11 people died in the province of El Oro and at least one person died in the province of Azuay, according to the communications department for Ecuador’s president said. In an earlier statement, authorities said the person in Azuay was killed when a wall collapsed onto a car and that at least three of the victims in El Oro died when a security camera tower came down.

People who were injured were being treated at hospitals, the Presidency added, but did not provide further details.

The USGS gave the tremor an “orange alert,” saying “significant casualties are likely and the disaster is potentially widespread.”

“Past events with this alert level have required a regional or national level response,” the USGS added. It also estimated damage and economic losses were possible.

Relatives of a CNN producer in the western port city of Guayaquil said they felt “very strong” tremors.

CNN afiliate Ecuavisa reported structural damage to buildings in Cuenca, one of the country’s biggest cities. The historic city is in the UN list of world heritage sites.

There is no tsunami warning in effect for the area, according to the US National Weather Service.

The airports of Guayaquil and Cuenca remained open and operational, the country’s statement said.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

World News

FILE - Russias President Vladimir Putin holds a video conference to address participants in a congr...
Associated Press

ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes

The International Criminal Court says it has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes because of his alleged involvement in abductions of children from Ukraine.
2 days ago
Poland is the first NATO country to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. (Jakub Kaminski/EPA/Shutte...
Antonia Mortensen, Duarte Mendonca and Luke McGee

Poland becomes first NATO member to pledge fighter jets to Ukraine

Poland on Thursday pledged it would send four MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, the first NATO member to do so, in a significant move in Kyiv's battle to resist Russia's onslaught.
3 days ago
This photo taken from video released on Thursday, March 16, 2023, shows a Russian Su-27 approaching...
Associated Press

US releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on its drone

The Pentagon has released footage of what it says is a Russian aircraft conducting an unsafe intercept of a U.S. Air Force surveillance drone in international airspace over the Black Sea.
3 days ago
Tourists enjoy 'Playa Tortuga' one day after the passage of Hurricane Delta on October 8, 2020 in C...
Associated Press

US issues travel alert for Spring breakers in Mexico

The U.S. State Department has issued a travel alert for Americans planning to spend Spring break in Mexico.
4 days ago
Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk, Donetsk ...
Karl Ritter

US says Russian warplane hits American drone over Black Sea

The U.S. military said a Russian fighter jet on Tuesday struck the propeller of a U.S. drone over the Black Sea, causing U.S. forces to bring it down in international waters.
5 days ago
FILE - Members of the Irish band U2, from left, Larry Mullen Jr., Bono, The Edge and Adam Clayton a...
Associated Press

In unusual step, U2 reinterprets 40 of its best-known songs

In reimagining 40 of their best-known songs, U2 recognized that many fans would experience them through earphones connected to a device in their pockets — rather than being belted out onstage.
5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
At least 13 dead after magnitude 6.8 earthquake shakes Ecuador