Sledder critically injured in Summit County

PARK CITY, Utah — A sledder suffered critical injuries in a crash at a Park City lodge early Sunday morning.

Park City Fire Department Battalion Chief Sean Briley said the sledder hit a tree.

It happened at approximately 12:45 a.m. near Stag Lodge.

A Facebook post said firefighters transported the patient to Jeremy Ranch where a helicopter took the patient to a hospital.

The post did not share any other details.

“Our thoughts are with the patient’s family and friends,” Briley posted.