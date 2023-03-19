Close
Sledder critically injured in Summit County

Mar 19, 2023, 9:59 AM
A helicopter waits at Jeremy Ranch to transport a sledder who was critically injured to a hospital. (Park City Fire Department)
(Park City Fire Department)
BY
PARK CITY, Utah — A sledder suffered critical injuries in a crash at a Park City lodge early Sunday morning.

Park City Fire Department Battalion Chief Sean Briley said the sledder hit a tree.

It happened at approximately 12:45 a.m. near Stag Lodge.

A Facebook post said firefighters transported the patient to Jeremy Ranch where a helicopter took the patient to a hospital.

The post did not share any other details.

“Our thoughts are with the patient’s family and friends,” Briley posted.

