LOCAL NEWS
Sledder critically injured in Summit County
Mar 19, 2023, 9:59 AM
(Park City Fire Department)
PARK CITY, Utah — A sledder suffered critical injuries in a crash at a Park City lodge early Sunday morning.
Park City Fire Department Battalion Chief Sean Briley said the sledder hit a tree.
It happened at approximately 12:45 a.m. near Stag Lodge.
A Facebook post said firefighters transported the patient to Jeremy Ranch where a helicopter took the patient to a hospital.
The post did not share any other details.
“Our thoughts are with the patient’s family and friends,” Briley posted.
