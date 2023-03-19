‘It just keeps coming’: Warnings issued in Utah with wintry week ahead

SALT LAKE CITY — Monday is officially the first day of spring, but it might not feel like that in parts of Utah.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for most of the state’s mountainous areas as another large storm headed toward the Beehive State, bringing more mountain snow Sunday night through early Tuesday. The warning notes that northern, central and southern Utah mountain ranges could receive another 1 to 2 feet of snow by the time it is all over.

The agency adds that valleys may receive a mixture of rain and snow throughout the week.

Some parts of eastern Utah are also included in a winter weather advisory.

Wintry start to spring

Most of Sunday is expected to be cloudy and breezy before the storm arrives. It is part of a large system that developed off the Pacific Coast and entered California Saturday night, resulting in many similar weather advisories, said KSL meteorologist Brett Benson.

“A lot of moisture will be working in as a part of this system,” he said. “For the most part, it will be valley rain, but we will have time where snow is mixing down into the valleys.”

Showers will begin to develop in the late afternoon or early evening in southern Utah Sunday before spreading through the rest of the state by the end of the day. “Heavy” precipitation is expected to linger through Monday morning and again later Monday as the back end up of the storm pushes through, Benson explained.

He adds that the storm may result in a slick commute Monday, while the weather service advises that “winter driving conditions” should be expected across high-elevation routes in the state. Traction laws may be enforced in some areas.