Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

‘It went exceptionally well’: I-80 reopens as wintering elk return to Parleys Canyon

Mar 19, 2023, 3:37 PM | Updated: 7:08 pm
Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A large elk herd that found refuge in a Salt Lake City golf course this winter is back home in Parleys Canyon.

Dozens of spectators lined up to watch as the elk sprinted back to their native habitat as a part of a mitigation effort conducted by Utah wildlife biologists and law enforcement Sunday morning. The elk crossed freeways and used pathways on their journey from the Salt Lake Country Club back into the canyon in about 10 minutes.

KSL-TV Chopper 5 cameras, which tracked the herd throughout the process, captured footage of the herd taking a brief break near a quarry in the canyon before continuing farther into it.

Interstate 80, which was temporarily closed in both directions because of the mitigation efforts, reopened shortly after 10:30 a.m. All other roads that were closed, including parts of I-215 and Foothill Drive, are open again.

“I thought it went exceptionally well. I am all smiles,” said Utah Division of Wildlife Resources spokesman Scott Root.

About 80 elk had been camping at the Salt Lake City golf course located near the mouth of Parleys Canyon for over a month, according to the division. The animals caused I-80 closures as they ventured into the valley in late January and early February as they escaped the snow-packed canyon looking for food.

An elk herd crosses Interstate 80 near Interstate 215 and Parleys Canyon Sunday morning. The elk fled their wintering home in Salt Lake City back to the canyon after a mitigation effort led by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV) An elk herd crosses Interstate 80 near Interstate 215 and Parleys Canyon Sunday morning. The elk fled their wintering home in Salt Lake City back to the canyon after a mitigation effort led by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV) An elk herd crosses Interstate 80 near Interstate 215 and Parleys Canyon Sunday morning. The elk fled their wintering home in Salt Lake City back to the canyon after a mitigation effort led by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV) Sunday is moving day for a herd of elk that has been hanging out at the Salt Lake Country Club since late January. (KSL TV) Sunday is moving day for a herd of elk that has been hanging out at the Salt Lake Country Club since late January. (KSL TV) Sunday is moving day for a herd of elk that has been hanging out at the Salt Lake Country Club since late January. (KSL TV)

Since the wintry conditions were stressing the elk, the division ultimately decided to let the elk rest there until the conditions in the foothills improved, Root explained. Wildlife biologists say now that deep snow has melted from the south-facing slopes in the mountains near Parleys Canyon, they believe the elk will be able to find food in their native habitats.

“We felt like it was a good day,” he said. “We realize that this stressed the elk but for public safety reasons, we had to get these elk back to where they belong up there in that higher country.”

Biologists and police formed a “human line” that sparked the mitigation efforts Sunday. Emergency vehicles were also used in the process as the elk returned to Parleys Canyon.

Even though more storms are in the forecast this week, including the possibility of multiple inches of snow in the foothills, Utah wildlife officials said the elk should be able to handle the storm. Most of the snow in the foothills the herd ran to has already melted, providing elk with the food they are looking for from their native habitat ahead of the storm.

Any new snow may not last very long as Utah slowly transitions into spring. It can melt quickly, especially on south-facing slopes.

That said, wildlife officials will continue to keep an eye on the elk in case they do try to return to the valley.

“We’re hopeful that they’ll stay up there in the higher country,” Root said. “If they do start coming back down, hopefully, we can push them back up before they get back across Foothill Boulevard.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

A man is playing a flute like instrument in nature....
Erin Cox

West Side man mentors youth, inspires community in spite of deadly disease  

He was diagnosed with a terminal disease, but continues to inspire students as a home away from home, making a big difference, especially in the native community.
22 hours ago
The Beehive State had the seventh highest level of white supremacist propaganda incidents in the co...
Sydnee Gonzalez

Utah among top 10 states with highest levels of white supremacist propaganda

The Beehive State had the seventh highest level of white supremacist propaganda incidents in the country during 2022, according to a report by the Anti-Defamation League.
22 hours ago
Alissa Pili #35 of the Utah Utes shoots over Ellie Mitchell #00 of the Princeton Tigers during the ...
Associated Press

Pili helps Utah advance to Sweet 16 with win over Princeton

Alissa Pili had 28 points and 10 rebounds to lead second-seeded Utah to a 63-56 win over 10th-seeded Princeton.
22 hours ago
A body was found in car located in a remote area in Grand County, the Grand County Sheriff's Office...
Matt Brooks

Body found inside a car in Grand County

A body was found in car located in a remote area in Grand County, the Grand County Sheriff's Office says.
22 hours ago
AirMed EMT's rushed to help a teenage boy who was ejected from a car in a rollover crash. (Juab Cou...
Brooke Williams

Teen dead, others injured after rollover crash in Juab County

Four teens were ejected, one is dead after a rollover car crash in Juab County.
22 hours ago
A motorcycle is on the ground and a car has damage to the front bumper....
Brooke Williams

One hospitalized after motorcycle and car crash on UTA Trax line

One person was sent to the hospital after a motorcycle and a car collided in downtown Salt Lake City Sunday.
22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
‘It went exceptionally well’: I-80 reopens as wintering elk return to Parleys Canyon