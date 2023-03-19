Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
ACCIDENTS & CRASHES

One hospitalized after motorcycle and car crash on UTA Trax line

Mar 19, 2023, 4:39 PM | Updated: 4:44 pm
A motorcycle is on the ground and a car has damage to the front bumper....
A motorcycle and a car crashed at the intersection of State Street and 400 South, causing delays on public transportation. (Jeff Dahdah)
(Jeff Dahdah)
Brooke Williams's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was sent to the hospital after a motorcycle and a car collided in downtown Salt Lake City Sunday.

The accident was reported to police just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of 400 South and State Street, sending one to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Salt Lake City police.

It happened right on the Utah Transit Authority Trax red line, causing delays on all downtown trains. During that time, a bus bridge was brought over for transport between Library and Courthouse stations.

No other information was immediately available.

A motorcycle and a car crashed at the intersection of State Street and 400 South, causing delays on public transportation. (Utah Department of Transportation)

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Accidents & Crashes

AirMed EMT's rushed to help a teenage boy who was ejected from a car in a rollover crash. (Juab Cou...
Brooke Williams

Teen dead, others injured after rollover crash in Juab County

Four teens were ejected, one is dead after a rollover car crash in Juab County.
23 hours ago
A head on collision sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning. (Unified Fire Authori...
Brooke Williams

One flown, two others transported to hospital after head-on collision

A head on collision sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning.
2 days ago
The three-car accident in Old Trappers Loop. (Courtesy: Zac Williams)...
Michael Houck

SR 39 shutdown after 3 car crash, police investigating possible DUI

A three-car crash on state Route 39 caused the canyon to be closed for an hour Sunday afternoon.
8 days ago
The scene of the fatal crash on I-15 near Santaquin, Utah. (Utah Highway Patrol)...
Michael Houck

Man killed after two cars lose control, crash on I-15 near Santaquin

A man was killed after his car lost control due to slick roads and crashed into another spun-out car Sunday afternoon. 
8 days ago
The North Davis Fire District doing training exercises to prepare for saving people trapped in the ...
Michael Houck and Lauren Steinbrecher

4 people fall through ice in Clearfield pond in 1 day, no injuries

North Davis Fire District is warning people not to step on the ice at Steed Pond in Centerville after four people fell through Saturday.
8 days ago
Catalytic converter theft has skyrocketed around the nation in recent years. (Byrd Setta/Adobe Stoc...
Raja Razek and Theresa Waldrop

Police: Georgia man crushed to death while allegedly attempting to steal a catalytic convertor

A man was crushed to death while allegedly attempting to steal a catalytic convertor from vehicle at a Savannah, Georgia, car lot, police said.
8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
One hospitalized after motorcycle and car crash on UTA Trax line