ACCIDENTS & CRASHES
One hospitalized after motorcycle and car crash on UTA Trax line
SALT LAKE CITY — One person was sent to the hospital after a motorcycle and a car collided in downtown Salt Lake City Sunday.
The accident was reported to police just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of 400 South and State Street, sending one to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Salt Lake City police.
It happened right on the Utah Transit Authority Trax red line, causing delays on all downtown trains. During that time, a bus bridge was brought over for transport between Library and Courthouse stations.
#TRAX Alert 3:15 PM: Expect significant delays on the northbound Red Line from Library to Fort Douglas due to a non-UTA accident.
— Utah Transit Authority – UTA (@RideUTA) March 19, 2023
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
