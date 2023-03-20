Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Teen dead, others injured after rollover crash in Juab County

Mar 19, 2023, 7:00 PM | Updated: 7:02 pm
AirMed EMT's rushed to help a teenage boy who was ejected from a car in a rollover crash. (Juab Cou...
AirMed EMT's rushed to help a teenage boy who was ejected from a car in a rollover crash. (Juab County EMS Department)
(Juab County EMS Department)
Brooke Williams's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — A teenage boy is dead after a rollover car crash in Juab County Saturday.

Sgt. Finlinson with Juab County Sheriff’s Department said four teenage boys were driving to Sand Mountain on Weiss Highway.

AirMed EMT's rushed to help a teenage boy who was ejected from a car in a rollover crash. (Juab County EMS Department) AirMed EMT's rushed to help a teenage boy who was ejected from a car in a rollover crash. (Juab County EMS Department) AirMed EMT's rushed to help a teenage boy who was ejected from a car in a rollover crash. (Juab County EMS Department) AirMed EMT's rushed to help a teenage boy who was ejected from a car in a rollover crash. (Juab County EMS Department) AirMed EMT's rushed to help a teenage boy who was ejected from a car in a rollover crash. (Juab County EMS Department)

At approximately 11 a.m., they took a turn, which caused the car to go off the roadway and roll. Finlinson said speed is a suspected factor, but that is still being investigated.

Three out of four passengers were ejected from the vehicle, police said. One of those was a 16-year-old who suffered head injuries and was in critical condition when he was flown by AirMed to be treated, but did not make it out alive.

Two other passengers were taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Finlinson said the driver ended up with no injuries.

No further details were immediately released.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

A man is playing a flute like instrument in nature....
Erin Cox

West Side man mentors youth, inspires community in spite of deadly disease  

He was diagnosed with a terminal disease, but continues to inspire students as a home away from home, making a big difference, especially in the native community.
22 hours ago
The Beehive State had the seventh highest level of white supremacist propaganda incidents in the co...
Sydnee Gonzalez

Utah among top 10 states with highest levels of white supremacist propaganda

The Beehive State had the seventh highest level of white supremacist propaganda incidents in the country during 2022, according to a report by the Anti-Defamation League.
22 hours ago
Alissa Pili #35 of the Utah Utes shoots over Ellie Mitchell #00 of the Princeton Tigers during the ...
Associated Press

Pili helps Utah advance to Sweet 16 with win over Princeton

Alissa Pili had 28 points and 10 rebounds to lead second-seeded Utah to a 63-56 win over 10th-seeded Princeton.
22 hours ago
A body was found in car located in a remote area in Grand County, the Grand County Sheriff's Office...
Matt Brooks

Body found inside a car in Grand County

A body was found in car located in a remote area in Grand County, the Grand County Sheriff's Office says.
22 hours ago
A motorcycle is on the ground and a car has damage to the front bumper....
Brooke Williams

One hospitalized after motorcycle and car crash on UTA Trax line

One person was sent to the hospital after a motorcycle and a car collided in downtown Salt Lake City Sunday.
22 hours ago
Elk running in a golf course....
Alex Cabrero and Carter Williams

‘It went exceptionally well’: I-80 reopens as wintering elk return to Parleys Canyon

A large elk herd that found refuge in a Salt Lake City golf course this winter is back home in Parleys Canyon.
22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Teen dead, others injured after rollover crash in Juab County