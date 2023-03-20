Teen dead, others injured after rollover crash in Juab County

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — A teenage boy is dead after a rollover car crash in Juab County Saturday.

Sgt. Finlinson with Juab County Sheriff’s Department said four teenage boys were driving to Sand Mountain on Weiss Highway.

At approximately 11 a.m., they took a turn, which caused the car to go off the roadway and roll. Finlinson said speed is a suspected factor, but that is still being investigated.

Three out of four passengers were ejected from the vehicle, police said. One of those was a 16-year-old who suffered head injuries and was in critical condition when he was flown by AirMed to be treated, but did not make it out alive.

Two other passengers were taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Finlinson said the driver ended up with no injuries.

No further details were immediately released.