Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
NATIONAL NEWS

New Mexico Game and Fish is now hiring ‘professional bear huggers’

Mar 20, 2023, 7:55 AM
The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is looking for "professional bear huggers" to join its c...
The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is looking for "professional bear huggers" to join its conservation officer training program. (New Mexico Department of Game and Fish)
(New Mexico Department of Game and Fish)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — Bear lovers rejoice: The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is hiring for “professional bear huggers.”

The department posted an adorable job listing on Facebook on Monday, featuring precious snaps of conservation officers cuddling baby bears.

Unfortunately, a love of bears is not the only qualification you’ll need to become a conservation officer. The job listing with the formal title of the position specifies candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in “biological sciences, police science or law enforcement, natural resources conservation, ecology, or related fields.”

Interested applicants “must have ability to hike in strenuous conditions, have the courage to crawl into a bear den, and have the trust in your coworkers to keep you safe during the process,” wrote the department.

The photos are from a research project in Northern New Mexico, according to the Facebook post. They added they “do not recommend crawling into bear dens” and “all bears were handled safely under supervision.”

“Not all law enforcement field work is this glamorous, but we would love for you to join the team where you can have the experience of a lifetime,” added the department.

Applications for the next class of conservation officer trainees are open until March 30, according to the post.

The job duties include a lot more than just bear-hugging, according to the job listing. Each conservation officer is responsible for “enforcing the game and fish laws” and also “educates the public about wildlife and wildlife management, conducts wildlife surveys, captures ‘problem animals,’ investigates wildlife damage to crops and property, assists in wildlife relocations and helps to develop new regulations.”

Black bears are New Mexico’s state animal. Estimates place the population at around 6,000 bears, according to a publication from the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

SEATTLE, WA - MAY 20: The exterior of The Spheres are seen at the Amazon.com Inc. headquarters on M...
Catherine Thorbecke

Amazon to lay off 9,000 more workers

Amazon is cutting 9,000 more jobs, CEO Andy Jassy announced Monday.
14 hours ago
Ryan Langborg #3 of the Princeton Tigers reacts after a basket during the first half against the Mi...
Associated Press

March Madness: Sweet 16 matchups are set after wild weekend

March Madness is heading to the Sweet 16 without a handful of top teams. Two No. 1 seeds, Kansas and Purdue, No. 2 seed Arizona and No. 4 seed Virginia are all gone — and gone with them are millions of busted brackets.
14 hours ago
(KSL TV)...
Associated Press

New York Community Bank to buy failed Signature Bank

New York Community Bank has agreed to buy a significant chunk of the failed Signature Bank in a $2.7 billion deal, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said late Sunday.
2 days ago
Two large snails...
Zoe Sottile

Customs officers confiscate 6 illegal giant African snails at Detroit airport

Customs officers at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport made an unusual -- and potentially dangerous -- discovery in a passenger's luggage: Six giant African snails.
2 days ago
On Friday, March 17, 2023, this avalanche caught three backcountry tourers in upper Rapid Creek, so...
Logan Smith, KCNC

Colorado man killed in avalanche, two others rescued

Two men are reportedly hospitalized and one is dead after they were caught in an avalanche Friday near the town of Marble.
2 days ago
Miami Beach officials imposed a curfew beginning Sunday night, March 19, after two fatal shootings ...
Associated Press

Miami Beach sets spring break curfew after 2 fatal shootings

Miami Beach officials imposed a curfew beginning Sunday night during spring break after two fatal shootings and rowdy, chaotic crowds that police have had difficulty controlling.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
New Mexico Game and Fish is now hiring ‘professional bear huggers’