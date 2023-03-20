Geneva Rock Mine expansion receives tentative approval

DRAPER, Utah — Geneva Rock Mine, at the point of the mountain in Salt Lake County, was granted tentative approval to expand into 77 acres.

The Division of Oil, Gas and Mining Director John Baza affirmed the tentative approval of Geneva Rock Product’s revised Notice of Intent to allow for expansion within its permit area.

According to a release from OGM, “The decision was based on factors within the division’s regulatory authority, including slope stability and erosion control, minimizing off-site impacts and posting an appropriate surety bond.”

Staff received over 200 written public comments opposing the division’s tentative approval and the City of Draper filed a Request for Agency Action opposing the tentative approval.

OGM said most of the comments received were about issues that were regulated by other agencies including air quality and traffic control, things outside of the scope of OGM.

“We appreciate the comments received and understand the public’s concerns,” Baza said. “As a regulatory agency, our decisions are based on state rules governing what we can and cannot approve. Geneva has met OGM requirements. However, they must address other local and state agencies’ rules before mining expansion operations begin.”

OGM held a conference to address concerns and issues received from Draper City and other public comments regarding the proposed expansion.

Draper City released the following statement:

“Draper City made every effort to get the Division of Oil, Gas, and Mining (DOGM) to understand the issues with Geneva Rock’s requested expansion of its operations. Despite the City’s efforts, DOGM has affirmed its approval of this request. DOGM’s actions do not relieve Geneva of complying with other governmental agency requirements. Draper City continues to assert that any expansion is subject to the City’s zoning authority, which has not been given. Thus the City will continue to pursue the lawsuit we have filed asserting that Geneva’s operations at the Point of the Mountain Quarry do not meet the definition in Utah Code of “vested mining use” and Geneva must comply with Draper’s zoning laws.”

Rock products gathered from mining efforts are used to construct transportation infrastructure and heavy industrial, commercial, and residential buildings.