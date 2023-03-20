Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Geneva Rock Mine expansion receives tentative approval

Mar 20, 2023, 1:21 PM | Updated: 2:34 pm
FILE: Geneva Rock truck...
FILE: Geneva Rock truck
Eliza Pace's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

DRAPER, Utah — Geneva Rock Mine, at the point of the mountain in Salt Lake County, was granted tentative approval to expand into 77 acres.

The Division of Oil, Gas and Mining Director John Baza affirmed the tentative approval of Geneva Rock Product’s revised Notice of Intent to allow for expansion within its permit area.

According to a release from OGM, “The decision was based on factors within the division’s regulatory authority, including slope stability and erosion control, minimizing off-site impacts and posting an appropriate surety bond.”

Staff received over 200 written public comments opposing the division’s tentative approval and the City of Draper filed a Request for Agency Action opposing the tentative approval.

OGM said most of the comments received were about issues that were regulated by other agencies including air quality and traffic control, things outside of the scope of OGM.

“We appreciate the comments received and understand the public’s concerns,” Baza said. “As a regulatory agency, our decisions are based on state rules governing what we can and cannot approve. Geneva has met OGM requirements. However, they must address other local and state agencies’ rules before mining expansion operations begin.”

OGM held a conference to address concerns and issues received from Draper City and other public comments regarding the proposed expansion.

Draper City released the following statement:

“Draper City made every effort to get the Division of Oil, Gas, and Mining (DOGM) to understand the issues with Geneva Rock’s requested expansion of its operations. Despite the City’s efforts, DOGM has affirmed its approval of this request.

DOGM’s actions do not relieve Geneva of complying with other governmental agency requirements. Draper City continues to assert that any expansion is subject to the City’s zoning authority, which has not been given. Thus the City will continue to pursue the lawsuit we have filed asserting that Geneva’s operations at the Point of the Mountain Quarry do not meet the definition in Utah Code of “vested mining use” and Geneva must comply with Draper’s zoning laws.”

Rock products gathered from mining efforts are used to construct transportation infrastructure and heavy industrial, commercial, and residential buildings.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Traffic on Interstate 80 in Crockett, California, on June 9. The National Transportation Safety Boa...
Katija Stjepovic

Drowsy driving cases on the rise in Utah

A new AAA study shows many of us don't know how sleepy we are behind the wheel.
21 hours ago
Gideon Fudim, 16, died Saturday after the vehicle he was in rolled in Juab County....
Shara Park

Spanish Fork High School student killed in crash; three other teens hurt

A community is in mourning after four Utah teens were involved in a rollover crash over the weekend in Juab County.
21 hours ago
An artist's rendering of the Tampa Florida Temple. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)...
Madison Swenson

Important dates, rendering released for 3 Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint temples

Open house and dedication dates for the Feather River California Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been announced. The location of the Huehuetenango Guatemala Temple and a rendering of the Tampa Florida Temple were also released.
21 hours ago
Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...
Shelby Lofton

Inflation leads to temporary closure of Salt Lake women’s resource center

Pretty Tough Ladies Resource Center is closed temporarily.
21 hours ago
Receding Salt Lake...
Kyle Dunphey, Deseret News

Great Salt Lake: Cox urges scientists to ease up on ‘doom and gloom’ messaging

Cox urged the room full of scientists and activists to scale back on what he called the “doom and gloom,” celebrate incremental improvements, and be careful with messaging around the Great Salt Lake.
21 hours ago
File photo...
Pat Reavy

Police: 2-year-old was shot by a Tooele man not allowed to have guns

Charges were filed Monday against a Tooele man accused of accidentally shooting a 2-year-old boy in the the leg on Sunday. Police say the man was restricted from possessing guns.
21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Geneva Rock Mine expansion receives tentative approval