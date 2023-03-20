One extracted safely in car crash with semitruck

KAYSVILLE, Utah — One person has been extracted near the 300 North exit on Interstate 15 northbound after a semitruck crashed into a car.

According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, a semitruck changed lanes to the left and did not see a car next to him.

The semitruck pushed the car into the wall pinning the driver’s door against the front wheel of the semitruck.

Roden said a woman had to be extracted from the car and is being evaluated at the scene, but does not appear to have any major injuries.

The dump trailer that the semitruck was hauling rolled onto its side, blocking two left lanes.

Those lanes remain closed as crews work to clear the scene.