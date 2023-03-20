Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CRIME

Police: 2-year-old was shot by a Tooele man not allowed to have guns

Mar 20, 2023, 5:09 PM | Updated: 6:07 pm
File photo...
File photo
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

TOOELE, Utah — A 2-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the leg in Tooele over the weekend.

As police investigated the incident, they said they discovered the man who shot the toddler may have been intoxicated and had multiple guns and drugs in his home despite not being allowed to possess firearms.

Kurt Anthony Mora, 58, of Tooele, was arrested Sunday and charged Monday in 3rd District Court with five counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, and drug possession with intent to distribute, third-degree felonies; plus possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless endangerment, class A misdemeanors.

At approximately 2:20 p.m. Sunday, police say Mora was at a neighbor’s house and the neighbor was showing a handgun to Mora.

“As Kurt Mora took possession of the gun, it went off, hitting the 2-year-old victim,” according to a police booking affidavit. “A witness stated that Kurt Mora may have also been intoxicated during the incident, and I could smell the odor of alcohol on Kurt Mora’s breath.”

The boy was treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound to his leg and, according to Tooele police, was “stable” by Sunday night.

As police questioned Mora, he admitted having guns in his own home — even though he is not allowed to possess them because of his criminal record, police said. Officers then obtained a search warrant for Mora’s home.

“Officers found five firearms with ammunition set around the house in dresser drawers and closets. Over a dozen individual zip-lock bags for distribution containing marijuana, a powdery white substance,” and a plastic bag that had “mushrooms” written on it were also found along with other drug paraphernalia and THC products, the affidavit alleges.

Police noted that “Kurt Mora has been convicted multiple times in the past” and has “a history of drinking and this incident supports conditions for continued detention.” Most recently, Mora was convicted of DUI in 2021 and placed on two years of probation, which ended in January, according to court records.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

Two large snails...
Zoe Sottile

Customs officers confiscate 6 illegal giant African snails at Detroit airport

Customs officers at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport made an unusual -- and potentially dangerous -- discovery in a passenger's luggage: Six giant African snails.
2 days ago
Miami Beach officials imposed a curfew beginning Sunday night, March 19, after two fatal shootings ...
Associated Press

Miami Beach sets spring break curfew after 2 fatal shootings

Miami Beach officials imposed a curfew beginning Sunday night during spring break after two fatal shootings and rowdy, chaotic crowds that police have had difficulty controlling.
2 days ago
Scene of Springville officer-involved shooting...
Cary Schwanitz, Shelby Lofton and Alex Cabrero

Police officer wounded, gunman killed in Springville shootout

A police officer was shot during a gunfight in Springville early Sunday morning. The suspected gunman was shot and killed when officers returned fire.
2 days ago
A five-year-old is dead and two other youths were hurt after a drive-by shooting in Tempe, Arizona ...
Melissa Alonso and Zoe Sottile

5-year-old killed, two others injured in Arizona drive-by shooting involving a car with 6 juveniles inside

A five-year-old was killed and two other juveniles were hurt after a drive-by shooting in Tempe, Arizona, late Friday night, according to Tempe police.
3 days ago
A South Jordan man was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Thursday and accused of harboring a ru...
Pat Reavy

Man used teen’s Snapchat account to lure younger girl, sexually assault her, police say

A South Jordan man was arrested Thursday after police say he convinced one teen girl to run away from home and later used her Snapchat account to lure a second victim whom he sexually assaulted.
3 days ago
(FILE)...
Pat Reavy

Sandy man faces 10 felonies in child pornography case

A Sandy man was charged Friday with possessing child pornography and engaging in religiously-themed child sexual abuse conversations.
3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Police: 2-year-old was shot by a Tooele man not allowed to have guns