Important dates, rendering released for 3 Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint temples

SALT LAKE CITY — Open house and dedication dates for the Feather River California Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been announced. The location of the Huehuetenango Guatemala Temple and a rendering of the Tampa Florida Temple were also released Monday.

Feather River California Temple

The public open house for the Feather River California Temple begins Saturday, Aug. 19 and will last through Sept. 9, with the exception of Sundays.

“Before the public open house, a media day will be held Tuesday, Aug. 15. Invited guests will also tour the Feather River California Temple from Wednesday, Aug. 16, through Friday, Aug. 18,” stated a news release from the Church.

Then on Sunday, Oct. 8, the temple will be dedicated by Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The ceremony will take place during two sessions — 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The temple, which was announced by President Russell M. Nelson in Oct. 2018, is located at 1470 Butte House Road in Yuba City, California.

With the addition of the Feather River California Temple, the Golden State now has 10 temples, including other locations — either in operation, announced, or under construction — in Fresno, Los Angeles, Modesto, Newport Beach, Oakland, Redlands, Sacramento, San Diego, and Yorba Linda.

Huehuetenango Guatemala Temple The Huehuetenango Guatemala Temple — announced by President Nelson in Oct. 2022 — will be built at 18 Avenida, Zona 4, El Terrero, Huehuetenango, Guatemala, according to Church officials. The structure will be single-story and approximately 10,787 square feet. This is the first temple in the city of Huehuetenango, and the fifth in Guatemala, including locations in Guatemala City, Quetzaltenango, Cobán and Miraflores. The latter two are currently under construction. Tampa Florida Temple A rendering of the Tampa Florida Temple was released by Church officials Monday. The location of this temple — 4806 Bell Shoals Road in Valrico, Florida — was announced on Oct. 31, 2022. Other details, including groundbreaking, open house and dedication dates, have not yet been released.