Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
ACCIDENTS & CRASHES

Spanish Fork High School student killed in crash; three other teens hurt

Mar 20, 2023, 7:02 PM | Updated: 8:18 pm
Shara Park's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A community is in mourning after four Utah teens were involved in a rollover crash over the weekend in Juab County.

Gideon Fudim, 16, was a student at Spanish Fork High School. He died from his injuries Saturday.

On Monday, a sign was hung at the 7-Eleven on Main Street in Spanish Fork for Gideon and his family.

“When we heard about the accident, the first thing I could think of was his family and how much they need support during this time,” said Stacy Andersen, owner of that 7-Eleven location.

Gideon died Saturday when the vehicle he was a passenger in rolled in Juab County. Two other Spanish Fork teens were also thrown from the vehicle — including a second student from the high school, who remains in critical condition Monday.

Teen dead, others injured after rollover crash in Juab County

“It is such tragic news,” said Lana Hiskey, communications and community relations administrator for the Nebo School District.

Hiskey said crisis counselors are helping students and faculty at multiple schools this week, but perhaps the most healing moment came Monday from the Fudim family.

“The family of the student came to the high school today and gathered his friends together and spoke to them — talked to them about making good choices.”

As the Spanish Fork community tries to show their support to the family, they’re doing so by sharing memories of Gideon.

“I just saw him around the halls, and he was always laughing with someone, and he brought a lot of light to the school,” a student told KSL TV.

And the sign posted at 7-Eleven — just one simple act of love.

“I wanted something we could give to them forever, just for a memory,” Andersen said.

Investigators are looking at speed as the primary factor in this crash. They’re also still investigating if seatbelts were worn by the three ejected passengers.

The funeral for Gideon will be held at 4 p.m. Friday at the Palmyra Stake Center.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Accidents & Crashes

(Lindsay Aerts/KSL NewsRadio)...
Josh Ellis and Dan Rascon

UDOT truck crashes into Big Cottonwood Canyon water treatment plant

The Unified Fire Authority says no injuries were reported after a Utah Department of Transportation truck crashed into a water treatment plant in Big Cottonwood Canyon.
23 hours ago
AirMed EMT's rushed to help a teenage boy who was ejected from a car in a rollover crash. (Juab Cou...
Brooke Williams

Teen dead, others injured after rollover crash in Juab County

Four teens were ejected, one is dead after a rollover car crash in Juab County.
2 days ago
A motorcycle is on the ground and a car has damage to the front bumper....
Brooke Williams

One hospitalized after motorcycle and car crash on UTA Trax line

One person was sent to the hospital after a motorcycle and a car collided in downtown Salt Lake City Sunday.
2 days ago
A head on collision sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning. (Unified Fire Authori...
Brooke Williams

One flown, two others transported to hospital after head-on collision

A head on collision sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning.
3 days ago
The three-car accident in Old Trappers Loop. (Courtesy: Zac Williams)...
Michael Houck

SR 39 shutdown after 3 car crash, police investigating possible DUI

A three-car crash on state Route 39 caused the canyon to be closed for an hour Sunday afternoon.
9 days ago
The scene of the fatal crash on I-15 near Santaquin, Utah. (Utah Highway Patrol)...
Michael Houck

Man killed after two cars lose control, crash on I-15 near Santaquin

A man was killed after his car lost control due to slick roads and crashed into another spun-out car Sunday afternoon. 
9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Spanish Fork High School student killed in crash; three other teens hurt