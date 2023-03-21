Spanish Fork High School student killed in crash; three other teens hurt

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A community is in mourning after four Utah teens were involved in a rollover crash over the weekend in Juab County.

Gideon Fudim, 16, was a student at Spanish Fork High School. He died from his injuries Saturday.

On Monday, a sign was hung at the 7-Eleven on Main Street in Spanish Fork for Gideon and his family.

“When we heard about the accident, the first thing I could think of was his family and how much they need support during this time,” said Stacy Andersen, owner of that 7-Eleven location.

Gideon died Saturday when the vehicle he was a passenger in rolled in Juab County. Two other Spanish Fork teens were also thrown from the vehicle — including a second student from the high school, who remains in critical condition Monday.

“It is such tragic news,” said Lana Hiskey, communications and community relations administrator for the Nebo School District.

Hiskey said crisis counselors are helping students and faculty at multiple schools this week, but perhaps the most healing moment came Monday from the Fudim family.

“The family of the student came to the high school today and gathered his friends together and spoke to them — talked to them about making good choices.”

As the Spanish Fork community tries to show their support to the family, they’re doing so by sharing memories of Gideon.

“I just saw him around the halls, and he was always laughing with someone, and he brought a lot of light to the school,” a student told KSL TV.

And the sign posted at 7-Eleven — just one simple act of love.

“I wanted something we could give to them forever, just for a memory,” Andersen said.

Investigators are looking at speed as the primary factor in this crash. They’re also still investigating if seatbelts were worn by the three ejected passengers.

The funeral for Gideon will be held at 4 p.m. Friday at the Palmyra Stake Center.