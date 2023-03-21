Cyclist dead after collision with FrontRunner in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — A cyclist was killed after colliding with a Utah Transit Authority FrontRunner train Tuesday morning.

UTA spokesperson Carl Arky said the northbound train made contact with the cyclist, around 6 a.m. near 600 West and 400 South, which is just south of Salt Lake Central Station.

Police said the cyclist was trespassing on the rails when they were hit by the train.

A bus bridge was in place between the Salt Lake Central and Murray Central stations, and UTA advised riders to take the TRAX blue line between Salt Lake Central and all points south. Trains resumed normal service around 10 a.m. with some spots seeing delays of 30 minutes.

UTA police have not identified the victim and have not said what may have led up to the crash.

FOLLOWING: A northbound FrontRunner train made contact with a cyclist. This is at 600 W 400 S. Cyclist didn’t make it. Police on scene:@KSL5TV @RideUTA pic.twitter.com/qLqeck4x9b — Karah Brackin (@KB_ON_TV) March 21, 2023

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.