Cyclist dead after collision with FrontRunner in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — A cyclist was killed after colliding with a Utah Transit Authority FrontRunner train Tuesday morning.

UTA spokesperson Carl Arky said the northbound train made contact with the cyclist around 6 a.m. near 600 West and 400 South, which is just south of Salt Lake Central Station.

UTA police chief Dalan Taylor said it appeared the cyclist was trying to turn on an access road and did not see or hear the train coming. Taylor said the cyclist was trespassing on the rails when they were hit by the train.

FOLLOWING: A northbound FrontRunner train made contact with a cyclist. This is at 600 W 400 S. Cyclist didn’t make it. Police on scene:@KSL5TV @RideUTA pic.twitter.com/qLqeck4x9b — Karah Brackin (@KB_ON_TV) March 21, 2023

“The train coming into the yard more than likely had its bells on. There are no lights because this is an access road. It’s not a regular street crossing,” Taylor said.

A bus bridge was in place between the Salt Lake Central and Murray Central stations, and UTA advised riders to take the TRAX blue line between Salt Lake Central and all points south. Trains resumed normal service around 10 a.m. with some spots seeing delays of 30 minutes.

UTA police have not identified the victim.

Taylor said the northbound train likely came in at a slower speed with the Salt Lake Central platform just a few hundred yards away.

During a busy morning rush, he said there were several passengers on the train. No injuries were reported, and the passengers were transferred to another train. As a whole, Taylor said there have not been too many of these train vs. trespasser crashes. “People have been paying attention. They’ve been exercising caution when they’re near the rails,” Taylor said.

Jennifer Deangelis with Operation Lifesaver said a person or vehicle is hit by a train every three hours in the United States. Over 60% of those incidents happen around lights and gates or at active crossings.

“If you are crossing railroad tracks every day or you have railroad tracks in your community or neighborhood, and you’ve never seen a train, that does not mean there are not trains going on those tracks,” Deangelis said.

She said railroad tracks and trains are private property.

“Being anywhere near the tracks or anywhere. You know, you don’t wanna be on the tracks, be near the tracks. You don’t want to be walking near the tracks. It’s private property,” Deangelis said.