Tips for building an emergency food storage supply

SALT LAKE CITY — Your emergency plan should make room for long-term food storage, and KSL’s Tamara Vaifanua has a strategy that can help you save more and worry less.

Emergencies are never fun to go through, but having a favorite go-to meal can help you weather the storm.

Be Ready Utah has some tips to get us started.

Get input from each family member on what foods to store. Are there allergies or other food restrictions?

Then, make a list of those foods to create a one-month menu that can be made from your pantry and food stores.

The goal is to work towards a three-month food supply.

“In an emergency situation, when you’re relying on your food storage, why torture yourself and add stress to an already stressful situation with foods you and your family don’t even like,” said Bryan Stinson, Be Ready Utah outreach specialist.

This can take away the stress of having to cook last-minute meals on the fly, help you save money when your budget is tight and let you control what your family eats.

On the flip side, too much of your favorite foods may not be completely healthy. Be sure to add a variety of food groups and different vitamins and nutrients.

