LOCAL NEWS

Trial for Gwyneth Paltrow over ski collision begins in Park City

Mar 21, 2023, 9:08 AM | Updated: 9:13 am
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow will face a jury in Park City on Tuesday that will consider whether she is at fault for injuring a man while skiing at Deer Valley Resort seven years ago.(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Josh Ellis's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

PARK CITY, Utah — Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is in Park City, facing a jury that will consider whether she is at fault for injuring a Utah man while skiing at Deer Valley Resort seven years ago.

Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist who worked in Soda Springs, Idaho, is seeking over $300,000 from the “Iron Man” and “Shakespeare in Love” actress, after claiming she ran into him on the slopes.

He said a ski collision between himself and Paltrow on Feb. 26, 2016, left him with a brain injury, four broken ribs and emotional damage. Sanderson filed the lawsuit in 2019.

“I’ve skied for over 30 years, I’ve never knocked anybody down and hurt ’em. I’ve never been knocked down or got hurt. I think this is kind of a unique situation,” Sanderson said when the lawsuit was filed.

Paltrow filed a counterclaim, alleging that Sanderson hit her from behind. She said she did not hear or see the man approach and had been skiing carefully and slowly to stay behind her children who were receiving skiing instruction.

The trial is scheduled to end on March 30, with eight full days in court. Jurors will consider the one remaining claim against Paltrow of “simple negligence” for her actions prior to the crash.

