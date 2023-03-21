Close
BYU names C. Shane Reese as university’s 14th president

Mar 21, 2023, 11:25 AM | Updated: 11:51 am
C. Shane Reese was announced as BYU's next president. (Jaren Wilkey/BYU)...
C. Shane Reese was announced as BYU's next president. (Jaren Wilkey/BYU)
(Jaren Wilkey/BYU)
Josh Ellis's Profile Picture BY
PROVO, Utah — Christopher Shane Reese has been named the 14th president of Brigham Young University.

Reese replaces Kevin J. Worthen, who started his tenure as president on May 1, 2014. The change was announced by Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during BYU’s campus devotional on Tuesday.

Elder Holland served as the ninth BYU president from 1980-1989.

“BYU is a light to the world and the flagship of our Church Educational System,” Elder Holland said. “We are so grateful for President Worthen’s nine years of dedicated leadership. He has shown an unwavering commitment to the university’s mission. His Inspiring Learning Initiative has elevated undergraduate mentoring in ways that will forever bless a generation of student scholars.”

“We are also so pleased with this new assignment for President Reese,” added Elder Holland. “The Lord has prepared him in profound ways. He has the confidence and trust of the Church Board of Education to lead BYU at this critical time.”

Reese has been serving as the academic vice president at BYU since 2019. He previously served as dean of the College of Physical and Mathematical Sciences from 2017-2019 and joined the BYU statistics faculty in 2001.

“I’m honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve as the president of Brigham Young University,” Reese said. “Wendy and I express our deep gratitude for the exemplary service of Kevin and Peggy Worthen. We love the mission of BYU and look forward to passionately pursuing that mission with our students, faculty and staff.”

Reese earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in statistics from BYU and a doctoral degree in statistics from Texas A&M University. His research has focused on sports analytics, Bayesian hierarchical models and optimal experimental design.

During the devotional, Elder Holland said Reese turned down a job with the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles.

Reese will assume his new role on May 1. An inauguration will be planned and announced at a future date.

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook
