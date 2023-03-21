Driver ejected, killed in rollover crash

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — One person is dead following a crash on state Route 38 in Box Elder County.

According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol the crash occurred on S.R. 38 near mile post 18 when a southbound pickup truck and a northbound car sideswiped each other.

The pickup truck went off to the right, corrected back to the left and then rolled.

Roden said the driver was ejected and hit again by the pickup. The driver was declared dead on the scene.

The driver of the other car was not injured.

S.R. 38 is closed in both directions at the crash scene. The closure is estimated to last for 1-2 hours.