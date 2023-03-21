UPDATE: Missing 10-year-old boy found

HERRIMAN, Utah — Police have found a 10-year-old boy who was previously missing.

*UPDATE* Marvin has been found. Thank you to everyone who helped spread the word so fast. https://t.co/XQQKpQoiwV — Herriman PD (@HerrimanPolice) March 21, 2023

Marvin, age 10, was last seen at Ridgeview Elementary School Tuesday morning when he was dropped off.

He was last seen wearing a blue sweater with a green coat, black pants, black shoes, and a red backpack.

Anyone with information should call dispatch at 801-840-4000.