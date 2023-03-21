Close
UPDATE: Missing 10-year-old boy found

Mar 21, 2023, 2:15 PM | Updated: 2:38 pm
Eliza Pace's Profile Picture BY
HERRIMAN, Utah — Police have found a 10-year-old boy who was previously missing.

Marvin, age 10, was last seen at Ridgeview Elementary School Tuesday morning when he was dropped off.

He was last seen wearing a blue sweater with a green coat, black pants, black shoes, and a red backpack.

Anyone with information should call dispatch at 801-840-4000.

