LOCAL NEWS
UPDATE: Missing 10-year-old boy found
Mar 21, 2023, 2:15 PM | Updated: 2:38 pm
HERRIMAN, Utah — Police have found a 10-year-old boy who was previously missing.
*UPDATE*
Marvin has been found.
Thank you to everyone who helped spread the word so fast. https://t.co/XQQKpQoiwV
— Herriman PD (@HerrimanPolice) March 21, 2023
Marvin, age 10, was last seen at Ridgeview Elementary School Tuesday morning when he was dropped off.
He was last seen wearing a blue sweater with a green coat, black pants, black shoes, and a red backpack.
Anyone with information should call dispatch at 801-840-4000.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- I-80 to close over weekend for elk relocation (pageviews: 93090)
- Why Zion's popular Narrows hike could be closed for months (pageviews: 18277)
- 'It just keeps coming': Warnings issued in Utah with wintry week ahead (pageviews: 16676)
- 2 accused of fraud across multiple states with help from Utah store employee (pageviews: 11859)
- Trial for Gwyneth Paltrow over ski collision begins on Tuesday (pageviews: 10416)
- One flown, two others transported to hospital after head-on collision (pageviews: 10018)
- 2 hikers found dead in Kane County slot canyon identified (pageviews: 6721)