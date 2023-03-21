ACCIDENTS & CRASHES
6-year-old boy dies after being ejected during rollover crash
EMERY COUNTY, Utah — A 6-year-old boy has died following a rollover crash in Emery County.
The crash happened on U.S. Highway 6 at approximately 2:13 p.m. Monday.
According to a press release from the Utah Highway Patrol, a 2007 Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on U.S. 6 when it lost control near milepost 288.
“Conditions at this location were wet and stormy. As the Ford came across a railroad overpass, the roads changed from wet to sleet covered,” the release stated.
The pickup truck went off the right side of the road, down an embankment and rolled. A 6-year-old passenger was ejected.
The child was then flown in a medical helicopter to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
Troopers said the driver and two other passengers were taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.
“An investigation is still ongoing to determine occupant restraint usage,” the release stated.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
