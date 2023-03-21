Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
WEATHER

Record-setting snow improves Utah drought conditions

Mar 21, 2023, 5:05 PM | Updated: 7:14 pm
Jed Boal's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — As spring begins on the calendar, Utah’s snowpack continues to grow in record territory.

The amount of water in the snow is already ahead of the all-time maximum and likely to break the record.  Storms are also making a sizable dent in the drought.

Statewide, the snowpack is already deeper than it’s ever been at this point in the season since the state started measuring snowpack four decades ago.  If storms continue, this year’s snowpack could break the record soon.

“We are in an exciting time for the state of Utah. We’re setting new maximums for the amount of snow water equivalent that we’re seeing statewide,” said Jordan Clayton, snow survey supervisor for Utah.

So far, Utah already has more snow water equivalent than any previous year.  The snow water equivalent exceeded the previous maximum several days ago.  To break the record, the snowpack needs to be above the maximum when it peaks, typically in the first week of April. 

“We are breaking records for this date,” Clayton said. “But, for the annual snowpack, we haven’t necessarily broken those records yet. But I’m anticipating that there’s a chance that we might, based on the amount of water that we’re receiving as a state this week.”

The snowpack is among the best years ever: 1982, 1983, and 1984. 

“We are pushing up against those record years, 2011 we’ve already beaten, and 2011 was a really monster year,” the hydrologist said. 

What kind of dent does this make in the drought?

Clayton said runoff will likely fill Utah’s small and medium-sized reservoirs, and most basins will have above-average surface water supplies this summer.

The state is still recovering from a cumulative precipitation deficit, and it would take another winter like this one to wipe that out.  On the drought monitor, Utah is no longer in exceptional drought, and only 1% of the state is still in extreme drought. 

“We’re not out of the drought. But we’re not seeing that phenomenally terrible drought condition that we had a couple of years ago across the state,” Clayton said. 

Peak snowpack still depends on the weather.  Clayton said the peak may occur in mid-April rather than early April due to the cool temperatures and additional snowfall.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Weather

Santa Clara River runs high on March 21, 2023. (KSL TV)...
Ladd Egan

Washington County rivers running high but able to handle extra water from storms

The latest storm to hit southern Utah is bringing plenty of rain, but emergency managers said the Santa Clara and Virgin rivers are handling the extra water without a problem.
19 hours ago
Debris in Little Cottonwood Creek...
Andrew Adams

Residents concerned about flooding, debris hazards in streams

Neighbors were expressing concerns about potential debris hazards in Little Cottonwood Creek Monday as Salt Lake County emergency managers urged people to report problems ahead of increased flows due to spring runoff.
19 hours ago
emergency lights generic...
Madison Swenson

Man trapped by roof avalanche in Brighton

A man was trapped for a time Monday after snow fell off a roof in Salt Lake County.
2 days ago
Winter storm warnings are in place for the mountains of Utah, starting on Monday, March 20, 2022. (...
Larry D. Curtis and Madison Swenson

Winter storm warning in effect for portions of Utah mountains

Winter storm warnings have been issued for much of Utah, with heavy snow expected in certain areas.
2 days ago
On Friday, March 17, 2023, this avalanche caught three backcountry tourers in upper Rapid Creek, so...
Logan Smith, KCNC

Colorado man killed in avalanche, two others rescued

Two men are reportedly hospitalized and one is dead after they were caught in an avalanche Friday near the town of Marble.
3 days ago
Utah snowpack...
 Carter Williams

‘It just keeps coming’: Warnings issued in Utah with wintry week ahead

Monday is officially the first day of spring, but it might not feel like that in parts of Utah.
3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Record-setting snow improves Utah drought conditions