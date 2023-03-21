Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
NATIONAL NEWS

Debate on Nebraska gender health care for minors bill gets combative

Mar 21, 2023, 4:01 PM | Updated: 4:54 pm
FILE - State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh speaks before the Nebraska Legislature on March 13, 2023, at t...
FILE - State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh speaks before the Nebraska Legislature on March 13, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capital in Lincoln, Neb. Cavanaugh had followed through on her vow in late February to filibuster every bill before the Legislature — even those she supported — before reaching an agreement to debate a bill that would ban gender-affirming treatment for minors in Nebraska. (AP Photo/Margery Beck, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Margery Beck, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Debate that began Tuesday on a Nebraska bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors, which led one lawmaker to stage an epic weekslong filibuster, quickly grew contentious, with supporters and opponents angrily voicing their frustration and admonishing each other for a lack of collegiality.

Sen. John Lowe, of Kearney, cited an activist group’s claim that gender dysphoria in youth “is just temporary,” while Sen. Brad von Gillern, of Omaha, compared gender-affirming treatment to shock treatments, lobotomies and forced sterilizations of years’ past. Bellevue Sen. Carol Blood countered that if lawmakers really cared about medical procedures affecting children, “how come we’re not talking about circumcision?”

And that was only the first three hours of an eight-hour Senate debate expected to stretch into Thursday.

The bill introduced by Republican Sen. Kathleen Kauth, a freshman lawmaker in the officially-nonpartisan state Legislature, would outlaw gender-affirming therapies such as hormone treatments, puberty blockers and gender reassignment surgery for those 18 and younger.

The proposal had already caused tumult in the legislative session, cited as the genesis of a nearly three-week filibuster carried out by Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh over her opposition. Cavanaugh had followed through on her vow in late February to filibuster every bill before the Legislature — even those she supported — declaring she would “burn the session to the ground over this bill.”

She stuck with it until an agreement was reached late last week to push the bill to the front of the debate queue. Instead of trying to eat time to keep the bill from getting to the floor, Cavanaugh decided she wanted a vote to put on the record of which lawmakers would “legislate hate against children.”

Lawmakers convened Tuesday to begin that debate with the understanding that the bill didn’t have enough votes to break a filibuster. But Kauth introduced an amendment to drop the restriction on hormone treatments, instead banning only gender reassignment surgery for minors. That amendment, she said, does have enough votes to advance.

Cavanaugh has said if the bill advances on a vote expected Thursday, she will resume filibustering every bill through the end of the 90-day session in early June.

The hard feelings by lawmakers on both sides of the bill emerged almost immediately Tuesday, with Kauth calling Cavanaugh’s filibuster “self-serving and childish.” Kauth said the purpose of her bill is to protect youth from undertaking gender-affirming treatments they might later regret as adults, citing research that says adolescents’ brains aren’t fully developed.

Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt called out that argument as hypocritical, noting that Kauth supports an abortion ban bill introduced this session that would also affect adolescents.

“In a couple of weeks, she’s going to turn around and vote for a bill that would force 12-year-olds to have a baby,” Hunt said. “She thinks they’re mature enough for that.”

Cavanaugh called the trans treatment bill “an assault on individuals that members of this body love,” and appealed to Republican members of the body to get back to their core principles of getting government out of people’s lives.

“So many of you have talked to me about government overreach time and time again,” she said. “This bill stands in opposition to the tenets that many of you have expressed to me are the foundation of why you are here.”

The Nebraska bill, along with another that would ban trans people from using bathrooms and locker rooms or playing on sports teams that don’t align with the gender listed on their birth certificates, are among roughly 150 bills targeting transgender people that have been introduced in state legislatures this year.

Bans on gender-affirming care for minors have already been enacted this year in some Republican-led states, including Georgia sending to the governor Tuesday a bill that would ban most gender-affirming surgeries and hormone replacement therapies for transgender minors.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death of Stephen Smith, a 19-year-...
Randi Kaye and Christina Maxouris

Stephen Smith’s case now being investigated as a homicide

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death of Stephen Smith, a 19-year-old nursing student whose body was found in the middle of a South Carolina road in 2015, as a homicide.
21 hours ago
President Joe Biden will award the 2021 National Humanities Medals and the National Medal of Arts a...
Maegan Vazquez and Nikki Carvajal

Bruce Springsteen, Gladys Knight among group honored at the White House

Songstress Gladys Knight, actress Mindy Kaling and designer Vera Wang were among a group of creatives, writers, advocates and scholars honored at the White House on Tuesday with the 2021 National Humanities Medals and the National Medal of Arts.
21 hours ago
The cast of 'John Wick: Chapter 4' wore blue ribbons to honor late actor Lance Reddick. (Jon Kopalo...
Sandra Gonzalez

Keanu Reeves honors Lance Reddick at ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ premiere

Keanu Reeves had his late co-star Lance Reddick on his mind and on his jacket lapel at Monday night's premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 4."
21 hours ago
(FILE)...
Associated Press

Oklahoma court OK’s abortion when pregnancy risks mother’s health

A divided Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a portion of the state’s near total ban on abortion, ruling women have a right to abortion when pregnancy risks their health, not just in a medical emergency.
21 hours ago
Rick Allen attack...
Associated Press

Def Leppard drummer recovering from attack outside hotel

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he is recovering from an attack earlier this month outside a Florida hotel.
21 hours ago
Jay Zomberg, a Hamilton resident, picked up metal detecting as a hobby about 4–5 years ago. Manda...
Max Goldwasser

‘All about the story’: Metal detectorist matches long-lost treasures with owners

Zomberg has dug up quite a few treasures since he became a metal detectorist 4–5 years ago.
21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Debate on Nebraska gender health care for minors bill gets combative