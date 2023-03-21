Provo police, victims search for suspect driver in hit-and-run crash

PROVO, Utah — A Provo couple is recovering after a scary hit-and-run crash Monday night.

The crash ended with Ashton Hunt and her boyfriend in the hospital.

“I just remember getting off the freeway and looking over and seeing a car go so fast,” Hunt said to KSL TV on Tuesday.

“We silently knew we were going to get hit,” she added.

The couple said everything happened so quickly.

“We have a green light and everything, but then we see the car coming,” said Hunt’s boyfriend, Erwin Mutamba.

They were hit at the Provo Center Street/Interstate 15 offramp.

“They were going west through that stoplight where that intersection is,” Hunt said.

“They clipped us at the very back, and then the car spun around, and then we rolled,” Mutamba said.

Provo police said the suspect driver ran a red light and did not stop.

“We were still on the road upside down, so the first concern was getting out of the car,” Mutamba said.

The couple said the cameras in that intersection did not work.

“There was only a split second that we saw them,” Hunt said.

They don’t know who hit them, but now, they’re dealing with medical costs and a totaled car.

“They didn’t even know if we were dead, and they were able to consciously leave and be OK with that. I think that’s just crazy,” Hunt said.

The couple is asking for anyone who may have seen anything to come forward and bring that information to the Provo Police Department.

They believe the car involved was a blue sedan, adding that it would have damage on the front end of the driver’s side.

A GoFundMe* page has been set up to help with expenses.

