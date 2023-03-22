LOCAL NEWS
Southbound I-15 to close nightly in Davis County this weekend
Mar 21, 2023, 6:45 PM | Updated: 6:52 pm
(UDOT)
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A segment of Interstate 15 in Davis County will be closed each night this weekend while crews place beams on a bridge to connect West Davis Highway to the interstate.
Utah’s Department of Transportation said southbound I-15 will close between Park Lane in Farmington and Parrish Lane in Centerville, each night on Friday, March 24, Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26. Traffic heading south will be able to use Legacy Parkway or U.S. 89.
The lanes will open to traffic the following mornings, opening by 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, 11 a.m. on Sunday and by 5 a.m. Monday, March 27 for the weekday commute.
