Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
ENTERTAINMENT

Workplace-safety sanction finalized in Alec Baldwin shooting

Mar 22, 2023, 2:52 PM | Updated: 5:58 pm
Alec Baldwin Set Shooting...
FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Oct. 23, 2021. Prosecutors have dropped the possibility of a sentence enhancement that could have carried a mandatory five-year sentence against Alec Baldwin in the fatal film-set shooting, according to new court filings made public Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

No one is objecting to a settlement agreement to resolve allegations of workplace safety violations in the 2021 shooting death of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of a Western movie.

After a 20-day vetting period with no objections, the agreement between New Mexico workplace safety regulators and Rust Movie Productions has been finalized along with a $100,000 fine against the company that originally bankrolled the movie “Rust.”

Matthew Maez, a spokesman for the state Environment Department and its workplace safety bureau, confirmed Tuesday the conclusion of the workplace safety probe of Rust Movie Productions under a final order. The $100,000 payment is due by April 15, he said.

Separately, Baldwin and weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are confronting felony involuntary manslaughter charges in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died shortly after being wounded during rehearsals at a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe in October 2021.

Authorities say Baldwin was pointing a pistol at Hutchins when the gun went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed have pleaded not guilty, and an evidentiary hearing is scheduled in May to determine whether the case can proceed to trial. Baldwin was both a lead actor and coproducer on “Rust.” The charges carry a punishment of up to 18 months in prison.

The state’s final workplace-safety order states that Rust Movie Productions “did not furnish a place of employment free from hazards in that employees were exposed to being struck by discharged rounds or projectiles when firearms were used on the set of the motion picture production.”

Safety violations are categorized as “serious” — and not “willful-serious,” as initially alleged.

In April 2022, New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau slapped Rust Movie Productions with a maximum $136,793 fine while distributing a scathing narrative of safety failures in violation of standard industry protocols, including testimony that production managers took limited or no action to address two misfires on set before the fatal shooting.

The bureau also documented gun-safety complaints from crew members that went unheeded and said weapons specialists were not allowed to make decisions about additional safety training.

Rust Movie Productions previously announced that filming would resume this year on “Rust” at a ranch in Montana, with Hutchins’ widower, Matthew Hutchins, serving as the film’s new executive producer.

In court proceedings, prosecutors say assistant director David Halls, who oversaw safety on the set, has signed an agreement to plead guilty in the negligent use of a deadly weapon. A judge is scheduled to consider approval of the plea agreement next week.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Entertainment

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 10: Lindsay Lohan visits "The Drew Barrymore Show" at CBS Broadcast C...
David Goldman

Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul and others charged $400,000 for violating disclosure rules

The SEC charged Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul and several other celebrities with failing to disclose that they were paid to promote crypto.
18 hours ago
Steven Spielberg appears at the Oscars in Los Angeles on March 12, 2023, left, and Susan Stroman ap...
Mark Kennnedy, AP Entertainment Writer

Once a TV show, ‘Smash’ to make its Broadway bow in 2024

The glitzy, fictional Broadway musical about the life of Marilyn Monroe that formed the heart of the TV show “Smash” will make the leap to an actual Broadway stage next season.
18 hours ago
President Joe Biden will award the 2021 National Humanities Medals and the National Medal of Arts a...
Maegan Vazquez and Nikki Carvajal

Bruce Springsteen, Gladys Knight among group honored at the White House

Songstress Gladys Knight, actress Mindy Kaling and designer Vera Wang were among a group of creatives, writers, advocates and scholars honored at the White House on Tuesday with the 2021 National Humanities Medals and the National Medal of Arts.
2 days ago
The cast of 'John Wick: Chapter 4' wore blue ribbons to honor late actor Lance Reddick. (Jon Kopalo...
Sandra Gonzalez

Keanu Reeves honors Lance Reddick at ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ premiere

Keanu Reeves had his late co-star Lance Reddick on his mind and on his jacket lapel at Monday night's premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 4."
2 days ago
Rick Allen attack...
Associated Press

Def Leppard drummer recovering from attack outside hotel

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he is recovering from an attack earlier this month outside a Florida hotel.
2 days ago
Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...
Tamara Vaifanua

Sandy native earns spot on The Voice

EJ Michels, a Sandy native, has earned a spot as a contestant on The Voice.
3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Workplace-safety sanction finalized in Alec Baldwin shooting