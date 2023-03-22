Close
LOCAL NEWS

Casey Scott surprises drivers with free gas cards on cold spring day

Mar 22, 2023, 1:56 PM
Casey Scott's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Casey Scott was out and about Wednesday morning with gas cards and bro hugs to give away.

Top Stories

Local News

(BYU Police Department)...
Eliza Pace

BYU police warn of man entering women’s dorms, stealing clothing

The Brigham Young University Police Department is warning students, especially female students, about a man who entered female dorms.
17 hours ago
(Salt Lake City Police Department)...
Madison Swenson

Salt Lake police holding gun buy-back event

The Salt Lake City Police Department is hosting a gun buy-back event Saturday.
17 hours ago
A dog sits with a cone aroud his face while he is pet on the head....
Brooke Williams

Celebrate National Puppy Day with adoption, volunteering, fostering

National Puppy Day is March 23, and Best Friends Animal Society is calling all dog people to celebrate the holiday worth celebrating.
17 hours ago
(Pool photo)...
Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Utah governor signs ‘historic’ $400M tax cut

Gov. Spencer Cox signed a series of bills that lower the state income tax rate from 4.85% to 4.65%, including a $400 million tax cut.
17 hours ago
West Valley police respond early March 3 to reports of shots fired. Four teenagers were charged Wed...
Pat Reavy

4 teens charged as adults in shooting death of 15-year-old West Valley boy

Four teenagers have been charged as adults in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy found inside a crashed car in West Valley City earlier this month.
17 hours ago
Utah Transit Authority bus driver Nick Pappas is honored Wednesday, March 22, after rescuing Mariss...
Karah Brackin

UTA honors bus driver for rescuing Utah woman being attacked by dogs

The Utah Transit Authority honored a bus driver Wednesday for rescuing a woman who was being viciously attacked by two Rottweilers in Kearns.
17 hours ago

