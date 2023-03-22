Salt Lake police holding gun buy-back event

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is hosting a gun buy-back event Saturday.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the SLC Public Safety Building, located at 475 S. 300 East.

Anyone who turns in a firearm will receive a $50 gift card, while anyone who turns in an assault-style weapon will receive a $100 gift card.

“This will be a first-come, first-served opportunity with a limit of approximately 150 gift cards,” read a Monday press release from the SLCPD.

Police said no identification is needed and no questions will be asked when a gun is turned in.

“Gun locks, donated by Intermountain Health, will also be available to anyone interested,” the release stated.

To turn in a gun, participants must:

Have the firearm unloaded

Have the firearm stored inside a safe storage container, such as a gunlock box and away from the driver or another occupant

Communicate with officers on-scene If you’re not sure if the gun is loaded/unloaded, tell officers that and tell them where the gun is

Comply with officers

Maintain patience and safety at all times Never exit your vehicle with your gun unless you are specifically directed to do so by an officer



Anyone not able to attend but still wanting to turn in a firearm can call the department at 801-799-3000.