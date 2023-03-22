Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
ENTERTAINMENT

Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul and others charged $400,000 for violating disclosure rules

Mar 22, 2023, 5:50 PM | Updated: 5:51 pm
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 10: Lindsay Lohan visits "The Drew Barrymore Show" at CBS Broadcast C...
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 10: Lindsay Lohan visits "The Drew Barrymore Show" at CBS Broadcast Center on November 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
(Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — The Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday charged Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul and several other celebrities with failing to disclose that they were paid to promote crypto.

The celebrities agreed to pay $400,000, including fines, and return what they were paid for the promotion.

Lohan was paid $10,000 to promote Tronix tokens offered by Justin Sun’s company Tron.

“Exploring #DeFi and already liking $JST, $SUN on $TRX. Super fast and 0 fee. Good job @justinsuntron,” Lohan tweeted on February 11, 2021. The SEC said Lohan failed to disclose that the tweet was a paid endorsement.

A spokesperson for Lohan said the celebrity “was contacted in March 2022 and was unaware of the disclosure requirement. She agreed to pay a fine to resolve the matter.”

Similarly, Paul was paid $25,000 for an endorsement of Tronix, which he tweeted a day after Lohan.

Other celebrities that agreed to settle their charges include Michele Mason (also known as Kendra Lust), Miles Parks McCollum (Lil Yachty), Shaffer Smith (Ne-Yo) and Aliaune Thiam (Akon).

For their violations, Lohan agreed to pay $30,000 in fines in addition to the $10,000 she earned for the promotion. Paul agreed to pay $75,000 in fines on top of the $25,000 he earned.

A spokesperson for Paul declined to comment.

The SEC also announced that it was suing Sun and three of his companies for failing to properly register crypto securities, manipulating markets and failing to disclose paid relationships with the celebrities. It also sued DeAndre Cortez Way, also known as Soulja Boy, who was allegedly a paid endorser for Tronix and failed to disclose his relationship with the company.

A spokesperson for Soulja Boy could not be reached for comment.

“As alleged in the complaint, Sun and others used an age-old playbook to mislead and harm investors by first offering securities without complying with registration and disclosure requirements and then manipulating the market for those very securities,” said Gurbir Grewal, director of the SEC’s division of enforcement, in a statement. “At the same time, Sun paid celebrities with millions of social media followers to tout the unregistered offerings, while specifically directing that they not disclose their compensation.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Entertainment

Alec Baldwin Set Shooting...
Associated Press

Workplace-safety sanction finalized in Alec Baldwin shooting

No one is objecting to a settlement agreement to resolve allegations of workplace safety violations in the 2021 shooting death of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of a Western movie. After a 20-day vetting period with no objections, the agreement between New Mexico workplace safety regulators and Rust Movie Productions has been […]
21 hours ago
Steven Spielberg appears at the Oscars in Los Angeles on March 12, 2023, left, and Susan Stroman ap...
Mark Kennnedy, AP Entertainment Writer

Once a TV show, ‘Smash’ to make its Broadway bow in 2024

The glitzy, fictional Broadway musical about the life of Marilyn Monroe that formed the heart of the TV show “Smash” will make the leap to an actual Broadway stage next season.
21 hours ago
President Joe Biden will award the 2021 National Humanities Medals and the National Medal of Arts a...
Maegan Vazquez and Nikki Carvajal

Bruce Springsteen, Gladys Knight among group honored at the White House

Songstress Gladys Knight, actress Mindy Kaling and designer Vera Wang were among a group of creatives, writers, advocates and scholars honored at the White House on Tuesday with the 2021 National Humanities Medals and the National Medal of Arts.
2 days ago
The cast of 'John Wick: Chapter 4' wore blue ribbons to honor late actor Lance Reddick. (Jon Kopalo...
Sandra Gonzalez

Keanu Reeves honors Lance Reddick at ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ premiere

Keanu Reeves had his late co-star Lance Reddick on his mind and on his jacket lapel at Monday night's premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 4."
2 days ago
Rick Allen attack...
Associated Press

Def Leppard drummer recovering from attack outside hotel

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he is recovering from an attack earlier this month outside a Florida hotel.
2 days ago
Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...
Tamara Vaifanua

Sandy native earns spot on The Voice

EJ Michels, a Sandy native, has earned a spot as a contestant on The Voice.
3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul and others charged $400,000 for violating disclosure rules