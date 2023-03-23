Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
FAMILY SAFETY

Dozens of life-saving rescues in one week by Department of Public Safety

Mar 22, 2023, 6:44 PM
Dan Rascon's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A record number of life saving rescues in one week for two chopper crews with the Utah Department of Public Safety.

DPS said last week alone it’s Aero Bureau, which includes two helicopters — in Salt Lake City and St. George, had 35 missions, including 59.7 flight hours, and 15 search and rescue operations. In total, rescuing 24 people and hoisting 18 to safety.

“This was extremely busy. Kind of uncommon. But it wasn’t outside our capabilities,” Sgt. Kyle Curtis, who has several titles as the tactical flight operator out of St. George, told KSL TV.

“I’m glad that we are here to be able to do it. That’s what we train for,” Scott Barnes, pilot for the crew in St. George Bureau said. “It’s a higher volume than we normally get, but we have the resources and the personal and everybody is ready to do it.”

The best part of it all is finding that lost or stranded hiker still alive.

“When you actually get to find that person you are just ecstatic. Your mind automatically races to the next step to try and get them out of their bad situation,” Barnes said.

“We are their last hope every time they are extremely grateful,” Curtis said.

One of their most memorable rescues was finding Southern Utah Officer Brad Coleman still alive. He was stranded for more than 15 hours in a slot canyon after he had fallen 15 to 20 feet off a ridge while riding trails with his motorcycle.

“I thought we were probably looking for a body at this point just knowing how long he had been gone. The lack of contact, the lack of information. It could have been really bad,” said Curtis. “To first spot the bike and then as we started flying closer and over the top to see him moving, it was great!”

“When we first spotted him to see him move was just a great feeling,” said Barnes.

The months and months of training and hard work are paying off for the rescues.

“They are in a bad situation. I think they are thinking it could possibly be the end, and then we show up and get them out of that bad situation and get them on dry ground. They are always very grateful,” Barnes said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Family Safety

Bags of small pills are lined up....
Mike Anderson

Fentanyl use on the rise in Box Elder County

Police in Box Elder County say fentanyl is hitting their community hard as overdoses and deaths have gone up in recent months.
1 day ago
A truck is damaged after it crashed into another car in the snow....
Karah Brackin

Officials warn of slick conditions following massive winter storm

Crews are working to clear roads, but even those that appear to be cleared may be covered in ice.
28 days ago
police cars lined up by school...
Mike Anderson

Parents rushed to Taylorsville High School after shots fired in parking lot

Parents rushed to Taylorsville High School after shots were fired in the parking lot, despite alerts asking them to stay away from the area.
2 months ago
Victims can text or call 911 even without cell service. (KSL TV)...
Shelby Lofton

Police urging safety conversations after a series of kidnappings

As authorities investigate a series of kidnappings, police say it's critical we talk to our children about safety often.
2 months ago
[File] Utah Highway Patrol State Trooper car (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)...
Karah Brackin

Traffic deaths declined slightly in 2022, most were men

On Thursday, UDOT and the Department of Public Safety released the preliminary 2022 traffic fatality numbers. Preliminary reports showed there were 320 lives lost on Utah roads from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022.
3 months ago
child safety seat...
Katija Stjepovic

Using child safety seats the correct way

As Utahns pick up the normal routine of heading back to work and taking the kids to school, the Utah Department of Public Safety reminded parents how to make sure kids are buckled up safely in cars.
3 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Dozens of life-saving rescues in one week by Department of Public Safety