LOCAL NEWS
Police say all clear after bomb threat near Daybreak Parkway TRAX station
Mar 22, 2023, 6:11 PM | Updated: 7:27 pm
(File)
UPDATE: Police said the scene is “all clear” and deemed it a false threat.
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Police are investigating a bomb threat near the TRAX Daybreak Parkway Station.
According to Sgt. Eric Anderson with South Jordan Police Department, they received a tip that there was a bomb threat targeted toward a specific person.
The victim of that threat is worried about their vehicle having a bomb in it – which is parked near the TRAX station.
Police are waiting on a bomb-sniffing K9 to verify the threat.
Meanwhile, the area has been blocked off to keep people away from the vehicle as police investigate.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
