Police say all clear after bomb threat near Daybreak Parkway TRAX station

UPDATE: Police said the scene is “all clear” and deemed it a false threat.

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Police are investigating a bomb threat near the TRAX Daybreak Parkway Station.

According to Sgt. Eric Anderson with South Jordan Police Department, they received a tip that there was a bomb threat targeted toward a specific person.

The victim of that threat is worried about their vehicle having a bomb in it – which is parked near the TRAX station.

Police are waiting on a bomb-sniffing K9 to verify the threat.

Meanwhile, the area has been blocked off to keep people away from the vehicle as police investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.