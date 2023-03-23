Man in custody, accused of filming children in the bathroom of his business

WOODS CROSS, Utah — A man is in custody after being accused of filming people, including children, from a secret camera in the bathroom of his business.

The man was identified by court documents as Adam Richard Jacobs.

Police said between Oct. 6 and Oct. 18, 2022, Jacobs intentionally placed a camera, disguised as a charging block for a cell phone, in the unisex bathroom of a business he owns in Davis County.

Woods Cross Police Chief, Chad Soffe confirmed Jacobs is the owner of USA Gymnastics World. An employee with USA Gymnastics World said he is no longer a coach.

The device contained a micro-SD card containing over 500 files. Included in the files was over 70 individuals recorded using the restroom or undressing. Many of the individuals recorded were children. Other footage showed Jacobs setting up the camera in the boy’s locker room.

Court documents state: “During the execution of a search warrant, on March 22, 2023, at his home and his business, multiple SD cards, cell phones, and another disguised camera were found. Many more of the storage devices contained additional footage with additional victims.”