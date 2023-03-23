Four injured in yurt explosion

DEER VALLEY, Utah — Four people have been transported to the hospital following a yurt explosion in Deer Valley Wednesday afternoon.

According to Darren Nelson, Operation Battalion Chief for Park City Fire District, a call came in after 2 p.m. about a possible fire or explosion in a camp near Montage.

Nelson said four people were inside the yurt at the time of the explosion.

Someone had been working on the furnace at the time for a maintenance issue when there was the smell of gas and then an explosion.

Park City Fire Department responded to the explosion and put out the fire quickly.

Four people were transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, but Nelson said it likely had to do with gas.

According to Nelson, there wasn’t a significant fire, but the yurt had significant damage and property owners determined the yurt will be closed for the season.