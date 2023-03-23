Vintage motorcycle stolen, owner asks public for help to find it

SALT LAKE CITY— A man was asking for help Wednesday to locate his stolen, fully-restored vintage motorcycle.

Sam Nelson said the 1963 Honda CB77 Super Hawk was safely stowed inside a secured parking garage on Vine St. just down the hill from the Utah State Capitol when surveillance footage on Monday around 2:30 p.m. captured a bald man wearing dark clothing approach and then scurry away with the vintage cycle.

“He looks like he’d be easy to identify, you know,” Nelson said, referencing the video.

The motorcycle is red and silver and Nelson said he just finished restoring it over the weekend. He had planned to register and insure it later in the week.

“I got it in boxes and my brother and I over the course of half a year figured out how to put it together,” Nelson said. “It just upsets you, you know—so many hours on that bike.”

Another camera captured the man scooting the motorcycle along Almond St.

“To put all that work into a bike just to see it walk out the door—yeah, it really sucks,” Nelson said.

He urged anyone with information about the motorcycle’s or suspect’s whereabouts to contact Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000.

“That’s the way the world’s going, you know,” Nelson said. “It just seems to be getting rougher and rougher out there.”