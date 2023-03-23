Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
WEATHER

Alta, Brighton celebrate 700 inches of snowfall

Mar 23, 2023, 8:55 AM
Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Two Utah ski resorts are celebrating a huge milestone they haven’t seen in years: hitting 700 inches of snowfall and counting.

A new banner unveiled downtown Wednesday stretches 58 feet from the ground. On the Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City hotel connected to the Salt Palace Convention Center on West Temple, the banner reaches the hotel’s fourth story and gives a good idea of what 700 inches means.

Ski Utah, Visit Salt Lake and the Utah Office of Tourism hung the banner as a celebration.

Later Wednesday, skiers crowded both Brighton and Alta — the two resorts with the 700-inch claim to fame. Their current bases sit at 162 and 199 inches, respectively.

Night skiing filled up fast as fresh flakes kept falling, putting Brighton’s year-to-date total at 718 inches after breaking 700 on Monday. The ski resort usually sees around 500 inches in a season.

Alta came in at a close second surpassing 700 inches Tuesday, and finishing with 718 inches by the end of Wednesday.

“These are some of the best conditions I’ve ever experienced,” said Dave Sherman, longtime Alta skier.

He can say that pretty confidently, considering he’s been skiing at Alta since 1975 and carving turns since the early 60s.

“I’ve skied for the last 60 years since I was 3 years old. And this is one of the highlights of all those years,” he said, as he finished up an incredible day that included hitting waist-deep pow at Snowbird next door.

Sherman isn’t exaggerating about this being one of the best years he can remember.

Andria Huskinson, Alta Ski Area communication manager, explained that 700 inches put Alta at its third highest amount of snowfall in decades — tying for third with the entire 2010 season.

They’re now inching toward a record since the resort began recording snowfall in the 1980 to 1981 season.

“The year that we’re really competing with is 81/82 and so, I think they had 748 (inches) — somewhere around there — and we’re at 713 just today,” Huskinson said. The total was later updated to 718 inches.

That’s still with a full month left to go in the season.

It’s kept crews busy this year, and Huskinson explained they’ve worked hard to keep the nearly 200-inch base groomed, even with the nearly two dozen closures of Little Cottonwood Canyon for avalanche mitigation work.

“It just means early mornings, lots of snow shoveling, lots of snow removal, lots of avalanche mitigation,” she said. “So, long hours, long days, long commutes.

Huskinson said they won’t be lengthening their season even with all the snow and will close on April 23. According to Ski Utah, Brighton will celebrate its last day of the season on April 30.

Snowbird plans to stay open daily through May 14 and weekends through Memorial Day.

Sherman, who is visiting for the week, may extend his trip to take advantage of the unforgettable, banner year.

“The powder that Utah is famous for is going on right now,” he said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Weather

Helena Zappelli surveys the damage to her yard and vehicle after a large tree fell over, Tuesday, M...
John Antczak, Associated Press

Rare tornado near Los Angeles rips building roofs; 1 injured

A possible tornado Wednesday left a line of damage across roofs of commercial buildings in the Los Angeles suburb of Montebello.
1 day ago
Miles Bell, manager of Dave's Auto Center in Centerville, inspects some tires. (KSL TV)...
Karah Brackin

Tips to keep your car ready for winter roads

All of the snow and slick roads we've had this season can really take a toll on our cars. Here are a few checks we can do to make sure our vehicles are — or still are — road ready.
1 day ago
Santa Clara River runs high on March 21, 2023. (KSL TV)...
Ladd Egan

Washington County rivers running high but able to handle extra water from storms

The latest storm to hit southern Utah is bringing plenty of rain, but emergency managers said the Santa Clara and Virgin rivers are handling the extra water without a problem.
2 days ago
Utah snowpack...
Jed Boal

Record-setting snow improves Utah drought conditions

As spring begins on the calendar, Utah’s snowpack continues to grow in record territory.
2 days ago
Debris in Little Cottonwood Creek...
Andrew Adams

Residents concerned about flooding, debris hazards in streams

Neighbors were expressing concerns about potential debris hazards in Little Cottonwood Creek Monday as Salt Lake County emergency managers urged people to report problems ahead of increased flows due to spring runoff.
2 days ago
emergency lights generic...
Madison Swenson

Man trapped by roof avalanche in Brighton

A man was trapped for a time Monday after snow fell off a roof in Salt Lake County.
3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Alta, Brighton celebrate 700 inches of snowfall