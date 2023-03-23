Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial set for family testimony

Mar 23, 2023, 9:05 AM | Updated: 10:57 am
Gwyneth Paltrow sits in court, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Park City, Utah. Paltrow is accused of...
Gwyneth Paltrow sits in court, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Park City, Utah. Paltrow is accused of injuring another skier, leaving him with a concussion and four broken ribs. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Two daughters of a retired optometrist suing Gwyneth Paltrow are expected to testify on Thursday about the lasting effects of their father and Paltrow’s 2016 ski collision as the trial takes on an increasingly personal note on the third day of proceedings.

Attorneys are expected to call Polly Grasham and Shae Herath to the stand and question them about the broken ribs and lasting brain damage that their father Terry Sanderson claims he sustained after he and Paltrow crashed at one of North America’s most upscale ski resorts seven years ago.

Neurologist Richard Boehme and Paltrow herself could also be called to testify on either Thursday or Friday.

Sanderson is suing Paltrow for $300,000, claiming she recklessly crashed into him while the two were skiing on a beginner run at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. In a counterclaim, Paltrow is seeking $1 and attorney fees. The amount of money at stake for both sides pales in comparison to the typical legal costs of a multiyear lawsuit and expert witness-heavy trial.

During the first two days of trial, Sanderson’s attorneys and expert medical witnesses have described how injuries were likely caused by someone crashing into him from behind. They attributed noticeable changes in Sanderson’s mental acuity to that day’s injuries.

Paltrow’s attorneys have worked to paint Sanderson as a 76-year-old whose decline followed a normal course of aging rather than resulted from crashing into their celebrity client. They have not yet called witnesses of their own to testify, but in opening statements previewed for jurors that they plan to call Paltrow’s husband Brad Falchuk and her two children, Moses and Apple.

They have thus far attempted to poke holes in testimony from Sanderson’s team of experts and are expected to question his two daughters about their father mentioning Paltrow’s fame and an email alluding to footage recorded on a Go Pro camera that hasn’t been found or included in evidence. Her team has previously accused Sanderson of suing to exploit Paltrow’s wealth and celebrity. She is the Oscar-winning star of “Shakespeare in Love” and founder-CEO of the beauty and wellness company Goop.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

FILE: Canyon View High School in Cedar City, Utah....
Eliza Pace

Canyon View High School on lockdown

Canyon View High School is currently on lockdown after a tip was received by police.
11 hours ago
Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...
Madison Swenson

UPDATE: Lockout protocol lifted at four Saratoga Springs schools

At approximately 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the lockout protocol was lifted at Vista Heights Middle School, Thunder Ridge Elementary School, Lakeview Academy and Westlake High School in Saratoga Springs.
11 hours ago
FILE...
Kaitlyn Bancroft

Davis County launches program aimed at keeping parolees from returning to prison

The Utah Department of Corrections, in coordination with the Davis County Sheriff's Office, has launched new programming to help prevent parolees from returning behind bars.
11 hours ago
General views of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland, celebrating '100 Years of Wonder' celebratio...
Tamara Vaifanua

Tips for saving money on dining at Disney parks

It’s spring break, and a favorite destination for many Utah families is Disney World or Disneyland. The magical, unforgettable experience doesn’t come cheap, so here are some tips to save on dining.
11 hours ago
Alta and Snowbird have received over 700 inches of snowfall this season. (KSL TV)...
Lauren Steinbrecher

Alta, Brighton celebrate 700 inches of snowfall

Two Utah ski resorts are celebrating a huge milestone they haven’t seen in years, hitting 700 inches of snowfall and counting.
11 hours ago
Lori Vallow Daybell's mugshot from the Ada County, Idaho, jail....
Josh Ellis

Lori Vallow Daybell moved to Boise ahead of scheduled trial

Lori Vallow Daybell has been booked into the Ada County Jail in Idaho's capital city ahead of her upcoming trial, which is scheduled to begin next month.
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial set for family testimony