Tips for saving money on dining at Disney parks

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s spring break, and a favorite destination for many Utah families is Disney World or Disneyland.

The magical, unforgettable experience doesn’t come cheap, so here are some tips to save on dining, courtesy of our friends at Inside the Magic:

Skip snacks you can get at the grocery store.

At Disney World, you could shell out $4 for a bottle of soda.

Pack your own snacks and bring them with you.

Bring a refillable water bottle.

There are water fountains and refill stations throughout the park you can use.

Eat at quick-service restaurants.

They’re generally order at the counter and then bring your food to a table yourself. They’re also called counter-service. This option is usually more casual and less expensive. For example, you can get entrees at Satu’li Canteen from $13-$17.

Share food.

Disney’s portions for snacks and meals are pretty big. Split entrees at quick-service restaurants or split snacks.

Part of the Disney experience is indulging in their treats, and there are affordable ones. For under $6, you can get a Pineapple Dole Whip, Mickey Mouse pretzel or Tigger Tail.