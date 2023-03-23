UPDATE: Lockout protocol lifted at four Saratoga Springs schools

UPDATE: At approximately 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the lockout protocol was lifted at Vista Heights Middle School, Thunder Ridge Elementary School, Lakeview Academy and Westlake High School.

“We have verified there is no threat at this time. All lockouts are being lifted,” read an updated Facebook post from the Saratoga Springs Police Department.

Police said a student was seen carrying a microphone stand, which someone mistook for a firearm.

Our earlier story continues below.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — Four schools in Saratoga Springs are on lockout protocol due to a report of a “suspicious male in the area.”

The schools impacted Thursday morning are:

Vista Heights Middle School

Thunder Ridge Elementary School

Lakeview Academy

Westlake High School

Lockout protocol means no one from the outside is allowed onto campus.

According to a Facebook post from the Saratoga Springs Police Department, officers are currently on scene investigating if there is a viable threat.

“At this time, everything is secure and safe!” the 9:52 a.m. post stated.