Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
NATIONAL NEWS

Wolverine spotted outside its normal range for the first time in over 30 years

Mar 23, 2023, 10:53 AM
A wolverine was spotted Monday by people fishing on the Columbia River near Portland. (Cascadia Wil...
A wolverine was spotted Monday by people fishing on the Columbia River near Portland. (Cascadia Wild via CNN)
(Cascadia Wild via CNN)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — A wolverine was spotted this week by people fishing on the Columbia River near Portland, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

It was the first confirmed report of a wolverine in Oregon outside the Wallowa Mountains in the northeastern part of the state in more than 30 years, according to officials.

Wolverines resemble small bears with bushy tails. They are rare and listed as threatened in Oregon, according to the department.

On Monday, two anglers snapped photos of the animal and submitted the information to Cascadia Wild, a nonprofit wildlife conservation group that focuses on wolverine tracking, along with the department. On Tuesday, the groups verified that the animal in the image was a wolverine and discovered a set of wolverine tracks near the river.

No other signs of the animal were found.

“Given the proximity to Portland, we were very surprised when this report came in and elated when we were able to verify the sighting,” said Dave Keiter, district wildlife biologist for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, in a news release Wednesday. “We really appreciate the people who reported this rare occurrence and Cascadia Wild who helped us confirm the report and begin monitoring efforts.”

The department and Cascadia Wild have installed noninvasive monitoring stations in the area in hopes of capturing more evidence of this elusive creature. But they said they aren’t hopeful that the animal will make an appearance again.

“It is likely that this animal was dispersing as the habitat in the area doesn’t meet the life history requirements of wolverines,” the news release said. “Wolverine(s) can travel over 30 miles in a day, so it is likely the animal is already long gone from where it was sighted.”

The sighting excited wildlife enthusiasts.

“A WOLVERINE, a freaking WOLVERINE in Western Oregon week, month, year made!” the state wildlife agency tweeted.

It is asking anyone who captures images of the animal to submit them to the department.

“Some of the best information on wildlife can come from regular people who are paying attention to what they see,” said Teri Lysak, wolverine tracking coordinator with Cascadia Wild, in the release.

“Many thanks to the couple who saw this animal and took the time to share it with us.”

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, wolverines are found in California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. It lists the animal’s status as “proposed threatened.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

The New York City Fire Department shared these two images on Twitter showing a manhole and entrance...
Tina Burnside and Eric Levenson

5 kids rescued from Staten Island sewer system after they crawled into a tunnel, got lost

Five mischievous boys had to be rescued from a Staten Island sewer system on Tuesday after they crawled into a tunnel, ventured deep inside and then got lost, according to the New York City Fire Department.
16 hours ago
In this photo provided by researcher Rui F. Oliveira, a zebrafish, bottom, is monitored to see its ...
Associated Press

Feel your pain? Even fish can show they care

Our capacity to care about others may have very, very ancient origins, a new study suggests.
16 hours ago
PONTIAC, MI - MARCH 22: Jennifer Crumbley and her husband James Crumbley, parents of the alleged te...
Lauren del Valle and Zoe Sottile

Ethan Crumbley’s parents will stand trial for involuntary manslaughter

The parents of the Oxford High School shooter will stand trial on four counts of involuntary manslaughter the appellate court says.
16 hours ago
Mortgage rates dropped again this week for the second week in a row. This image shows a residential...
Anna Bahney

Mortgage rates fall for a second week

Mortgage rates dropped again this week for the second week in a row amid lingering concerns about bank failures and uncertainty in the financial markets.
16 hours ago
A male student shot and wounded two adult faculty members at a Denver high school on Wednesday, acc...
Colleen Slevin and Jesse Bedayn

Denver high school shooting suspect dead, coroner confirms

A coroner's office says a body found in the Colorado woods near an abandoned car was that of a 17-year-old student accused of wounding two administrators in a shooting at his Denver high school.
16 hours ago
FILE: Hyundai logo. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)...
Associated Press

Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk

Hyundai and Kia are telling owners of over 571,000 SUVs and minivans in the U.S. to park them outdoors because the tow hitch harnesses can catch fire while they are parked or being driven.
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Wolverine spotted outside its normal range for the first time in over 30 years