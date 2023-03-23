Rockfalls cause major damage to Zion Nat’l Park roads

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — Crews are working to repair damaged roads along Zion National Park’s Scenic Drive and Kolob Canyons Road after recent rockfalls.

The National Park Service said rocks fell on the park’s main road late Tuesday night. One lane is closed while crews repair a damaged sewer cover and the vertical pipe that connects it to the sewer line, along with utility work to repair buried electrical lines.

Photos from the park showed a crater several feet deep along the road. One lane of Zion Canyon Scenic Drive will remain closed during the repairs. Shuttles may be delayed or stopped during the repairs.

Park officials said these were the latest of several similar but smaller events at the park this winter.

Kolob Canyon has been closed at the visitor center since March 15 due to road damage. No estimated time for reopening that part of the park has been given.