LOCAL NEWS

Rockfalls cause major damage to Zion Nat'l Park roads

Mar 23, 2023, 11:19 AM
Image of road damage caused by a rockfall on Zion Canyon Scenic Drive late on March 21, 2023.
Image of road damage caused by a rockfall on Zion Canyon Scenic Drive late on March 21, 2023. (NPS/Sam Harvey)
(NPS/Sam Harvey)
BY
KSLTV.com

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — Crews are working to repair damaged roads along Zion National Park’s Scenic Drive and Kolob Canyons Road after recent rockfalls.

The National Park Service said rocks fell on the park’s main road late Tuesday night. One lane is closed while crews repair a damaged sewer cover and the vertical pipe that connects it to the sewer line, along with utility work to repair buried electrical lines.

Photos from the park showed a crater several feet deep along the road. One lane of Zion Canyon Scenic Drive will remain closed during the repairs. Shuttles may be delayed or stopped during the repairs.

Maintenance workers and engineers work to assess and repair Zion Canyon Scenic Drive following large rockfall. (NPS/Ally O'Rullian) Image of road damage caused by a rockfall on Zion Canyon Scenic Drive late on March 21, 2023. (NPS/Sam Harvey) Maintenance workers and engineers work to assess and repair Zion Canyon Scenic Drive following large rockfall. (NPS/Ally O'Rullian) Maintenance workers and engineers work to assess and repair Zion Canyon Scenic Drive following large rockfall. (NPS/Ally O'Rullian) Maintenance workers and engineers work to assess and repair Zion Canyon Scenic Drive following large rockfall. (NPS/Ally O'Rullian) Maintenance workers and engineers work to assess and repair Zion Canyon Scenic Drive following large rockfall. (NPS/Ally O'Rullian)

Park officials said these were the latest of several similar but smaller events at the park this winter.

Kolob Canyon has been closed at the visitor center since March 15 due to road damage. No estimated time for reopening that part of the park has been given.

Image of engineers and maintenance staff measuring road damage on Kolob Canyons Road. (NPS/Juan Galindo)

Rockfalls cause major damage to Zion Nat’l Park roads