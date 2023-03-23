UPDATE: Canyon View High School lockdown lifted

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A lockdown has been lifted at Canyon View High School in Cedar City.

According to Communications & Foundation Coordinator for Iron County School District, a tip came in Thursday morning to the SafeUT app and in response, the high school went into lockdown as police searched the school.

Lund did not elaborate on what that tip was other than that it was a threat towards the school.

The student who allegedly made the threat has been located and is being interviewed by officials.

Police did one final sweep and then declared the lockdown lifted.