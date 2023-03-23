Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
RELIGION

Salt Lake Temple renovations now estimated to be complete in 2026

Mar 23, 2023, 12:43 PM | Updated: 1:21 pm
A view of the northwest corner of Temple Square shows the development of the area where the North V...
A view of the northwest corner of Temple Square shows the development of the area where the North Visitors' Center once stood. It is estimated that new buildings and landscaping in the corner will be completed in early fall 2023 as part of the ongoing renovations to the temple and surrounding area in Salt Lake City, Utah, March 2023. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)
(Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Estimated completion of renovation work on the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been delayed once again.

According to a Thursday news release from the Church, the project is now estimated to be finished in 2026.

The original reopening date was 2024, then it was delayed to 2025.

“Construction on the renovation and seismic retrofit of the iconic Salt Lake Temple continues at a deliberate and measured pace. However, when working with historic structures such as this pioneer-era temple, unexpected challenges are inevitable,” the release stated.

Despite the delay, major work is moving forward on the iconic structure.

“A new milestone was reached with the seismic upgrade for the temple on March 7, 2023. Crews poured concrete for the footing of the first base isolator underneath the temple, an important step for the base isolation system. The installation of the first base isolator is anticipated in April.”

A concrete slab is laid around the perimeter of the temple to create a clean and level working surface during the multiyear renovation of the temple in Salt Lake City, Utah, March 2023. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) Steel reinforcement cages are assembled to support base isolators on the west side of the temple in Salt Lake City, Utah, March 2023. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

Church officials said a working concrete slab — which sits 35 feet below the former sidewalk — now surrounds the entire perimeter of the temple.

“Iron workers will use this surface to assemble reinforced steel cages, which will eventually be encased in concrete to become new footings along the existing foundations of the temple both inside and outside. Once completed, base isolators will rest on this new foundation,” the release stated.

Work is also moving forward on the surrounding Temple Square area, with Church officials saying the northwest corner is expected to be complete in early fall 2023. Once that work is done, the southwest corner — including the Assembly Hall and surrounding gardens and facilities — will close.

A view of the northwest corner of Temple Square shows the development of the area where the North Visitors’ Center once stood. It is estimated that new buildings and landscaping in the corner will be completed in early fall 2023 as part of the ongoing renovations to the temple and surrounding area in Salt Lake City, Utah, March 2023. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

The Beehive House and Joseph Smith Memorial Building will also be closed soon for renovation, while the Lion House — which was closed in 2020 — remains closed. Those three buildings are expected to reopen in 2025.

A map shows access paths and building closures on Temple Square during the extensive renovation project in Salt Lake City, Utah, March 2023. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

More of our coverage on the Salt Lake Temple renovations can be found under our “Religion” section.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Religion

The Richmond Virginia Temple, clad with Moleanos stone articulated with a Jeffersonian version of a...
Madison Swenson

First temple in Virginia opens its doors to the public

The Richmond Virginia Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is preparing to welcome guests as part of its public open house.
3 days ago
C. Shane Reese was announced as BYU's next president. (Jaren Wilkey/BYU)...
Josh Ellis

BYU names C. Shane Reese as university’s 14th president

Christopher Shane Reese has been named the 14th president of Brigham Young University.
3 days ago
An artist's rendering of the Tampa Florida Temple. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)...
Madison Swenson

Important dates, rendering released for 3 Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint temples

Open house and dedication dates for the Feather River California Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been announced. The location of the Huehuetenango Guatemala Temple and a rendering of the Tampa Florida Temple were also released.
4 days ago
FILE: President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted a video...
Eliza Pace

President Nelson to receive Gandhi-King-Mandela Peace Prize

Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will receive an award from  Morehouse College.
7 days ago
An artist's rendering of the Moses Lake Washington Temple. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)...
Madison Swenson

Important dates announced for temples in Washington, Wyoming

Open house and dedication dates for the Moses Lake Washington Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been announced. Church officials have also released the location of the Cody Wyoming Temple.
11 days ago
The Church Office Building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is pictured during th...
Madison Swenson

Groundbreaking date announced for Idaho temple; location revealed for Brazil temple

A groundbreaking date has been announced for the Montpelier Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The First Presidency has also revealed the location for the Maceió Brazil Temple.
18 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Salt Lake Temple renovations now estimated to be complete in 2026