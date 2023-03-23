Salt Lake Temple renovations now estimated to be complete in 2026

SALT LAKE CITY — Estimated completion of renovation work on the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been delayed once again.

According to a Thursday news release from the Church, the project is now estimated to be finished in 2026.

The original reopening date was 2024, then it was delayed to 2025.

“Construction on the renovation and seismic retrofit of the iconic Salt Lake Temple continues at a deliberate and measured pace. However, when working with historic structures such as this pioneer-era temple, unexpected challenges are inevitable,” the release stated.

Despite the delay, major work is moving forward on the iconic structure.

“A new milestone was reached with the seismic upgrade for the temple on March 7, 2023. Crews poured concrete for the footing of the first base isolator underneath the temple, an important step for the base isolation system. The installation of the first base isolator is anticipated in April.”

Church officials said a working concrete slab — which sits 35 feet below the former sidewalk — now surrounds the entire perimeter of the temple.

“Iron workers will use this surface to assemble reinforced steel cages, which will eventually be encased in concrete to become new footings along the existing foundations of the temple both inside and outside. Once completed, base isolators will rest on this new foundation,” the release stated.

Work is also moving forward on the surrounding Temple Square area, with Church officials saying the northwest corner is expected to be complete in early fall 2023. Once that work is done, the southwest corner — including the Assembly Hall and surrounding gardens and facilities — will close.

The Beehive House and Joseph Smith Memorial Building will also be closed soon for renovation, while the Lion House — which was closed in 2020 — remains closed. Those three buildings are expected to reopen in 2025.

