CRIME

Man arrested after hitting SLC police car with stolen SUV

Mar 23, 2023, 2:24 PM
(Salt Lake City Police Department)...
(Salt Lake City Police Department)
(Salt Lake City Police Department)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
SALT LAKE CITY — A 31-year-old man, who had outstanding felony warrants, was arrested after police say he hit an unmarked Salt Lake police vehicle with a stolen SUV.

Trevor English was seen driving the SUV near 50 North and 900 West at 5:44 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a Thursday press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers initiated a traffic stop, but English refused to pull over and instead rammed a police car.

“The crash prevented English from leaving the parking lot,” the release stated.

Following a brief struggle, which resulted in minor injuries to an officer’s hand, English was taken into custody.

He was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on several charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, a felony count of criminal mischief, interfering with an arresting officer and outstanding felony warrants.

