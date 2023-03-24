Close
KSL+: Guns at schools and what’s being done about it?

Mar 23, 2023, 7:05 PM
Matt Rascon's Profile Picture BY
SALT LAKE CITY — Amid an increase in gun threats and incidents at some Utah schools, one school district is taking matters into its own hands to try and keep students safe.

This week, we take a closer look at how Granite School District is using a police K-9 and training to try and curb gun incidents on campuses. Plus, Eliza Pace talks to a board member with the Gun Violence Prevention Center about what’s behind guns at schools.

