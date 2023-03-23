Lagoon delaying opening due to impending weather

FARMINGTON, Utah — Lagoon Amusement Park is delaying its scheduled opening for the 2023 season due to weather.

According to a Thursday press release, the park was set to open this weekend, but due to the impending forecast, it will now open the weekend of April 1.

The season will now run from April 1 through Oct. 29.

More information about the park, including ticket information, can be found here.