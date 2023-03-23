Close
CRIME

Man arrested for stealing 3 guns, cash from Taylorsville home

Mar 23, 2023, 4:50 PM
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing cash and multiple guns from a Taylorsville residence.

Jerime Montoya was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on Friday, March 10, for investigation of:

  • burglary of a dwelling
  • possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person (three counts)
  • theft of a firearm or operable vehicle (three counts)

Sgt. Jake Hill with the Taylorsville Police Department said Montoya was on Adult Probation and Parole at the time of his arrest.

On Feb. 25, at approximately 10:05 a.m., police were informed about multiple guns being taken from a home near 4700 South and Blueridge Circle.

Surveillance cameras on the property showed the suspect enter the victim’s home. When the victim arrived, he determined the suspect had entered through the back door, where the individual then stole multiple guns, a suitcase, and some cash, according to the probable cause statement.

“The video surveillance from the victim’s back porch shows the suspect exiting the back door carrying a suitcase at 18:15 hours,” the document stated.

A few days later, on March 1, the responding officer spoke to a neighbor, who pulled footage from her Ring doorbell camera.

“During the time of the burglary, a silver Chevy Impala with dark tint and black rims is seen driving slowly through the neighborhood westbound. The time the vehicle stops on the last pass is the same time the suspect was seen exiting the victim’s residence, 18:15 hours,” the statement read.

The officer eventually located a Chevy Impala in the Utah Criminal Justice Information System that matched the description of the suspect vehicle. The plate was then run in the Records Management System.

“The vehicle had numerous criminal involvements including possession of narcotics and paraphernalia, fleeing, drug distribution, and weapons possession.”

One of the cases, dated Feb. 17, showed Montoya was a passenger in the vehicle during a stop in Taylorsville.

The officer, according to the documents, discovered he was on parole. A call was then made to his AP&P agent, who informed the officer that Montoya had an ankle monitor.

Surveillance photographs of the burglar were then shown to the AP&P agent, who confirmed it was Montoya.

“Agent Mickelson reviewed the ankle monitor history which showed Jerime inside the residence and around the backyard during the time of the burglary,” the document stated.

Because of a previous felony conviction for robbery, Montoya is prohibited from possessing firearms.

On March 9, a Board of Pardons warrant was issued for Montoya’s arrest.

According to the probable cause statement, his AP&P agent said Montoya had reported to him earlier that day that he was staying at Extended Stay, a hotel in West Valley City.

At 12:30 a.m. on March 10, Montoya was seen entering the hotel. The responding officer made contact with him, along with a member of the U.S. Marshal’s Office, and took him into custody.

“Post-Miranda, Jerime admitted to burglarizing a residence in Taylorsville and taking three firearms and approximately $1,800 in cash in a suitcase. Jerime stated he later sold the firearms and spent the cash he got from the burglary.”

