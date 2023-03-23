BLM, others offer $22,500 reward for info on wild horses shot

SALT LAKE CITY —The Bureau of Land Management along with other organizations, is offering a $22,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible for two wild horses found shot and killed.

The two wild stallions were shot on the Onaqui Mountain Herd Management Area, located 60 miles southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah.

BLM Officials responded to a call from an individual who discovered two horses that had been shot near the Simpson Springs Mountain Road on March 19.

Based on the investigation, the killings occurred two to three days prior.

“Harassing, capturing or killing wild horses is illegal and punishable by up to a year in prison and/or a fine,” BLM West Desert District Manager Mike Gates said. “The BLM takes our responsibility seriously to protect these animals and is committed to holding accountable whomever is responsible for this unconscionable act.”

In 1971, the U.S. Congress passed legislation to protect, manage, and control wild horses and burros on the public lands. The Wild Free-Roaming Horse and Burro Act declared these animals to be “living symbols of the historic and pioneer spirit of the West.”

“AWHC is pleased to join with the BLM in offering a reward to bring justice for the violent and senseless killing of two iconic stallions who were members of the beloved Onaqui wild horse herd,” Executive Director of the American Wild Horse Campaign Suzanne Roy said.. “Shooting these protected animals is a serious federal crime and we stand ready to assist the BLM in any way possible to hold the perpetrators accountable under the full force of the law.”

“Onaqui Catalogue Foundation is heartbroken to hear of the deaths of two well-known Onaqui stallions. We thank the community for rallying together to support efforts to bring justice for these illegal and unnecessary killings.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the BLM Utah Law Enforcement Tipline at 800-722-3998. Those with tips can choose to remain anonymous.

The National Mustang Association and Red Birds Trust are also contributing to the reward offer for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the deaths of these horses.

“We have a standing reward anytime there is horse-related death such as these,” National Mustang Association executive secretary June Sewing said. “We do what we can to help these horses; they need to be out on the open range.”

“Red Birds Trust is devastated to learn of the killing of at least two Onaqui stallions near the Simpson Springs recreation area,” Red Birds Trust Founder Jennifer Rogers said. “We would like to [support and offer an additional] reward for any information which is brought forth leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this senseless crime.”

BLM Utah manages 19 wild horse and burro herd management areas on nearly 2.5 million acres. To learn more, visit the wild horse and burro herd management areas webpage. The public is always welcome to view the wild horses that roam freely in herd management areas on public lands, but from a distance.