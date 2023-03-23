Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

BLM, others offer $22,500 reward for info on wild horses shot

Mar 23, 2023, 4:30 PM | Updated: 4:30 pm
(BLM)...
(BLM)
(BLM)
Eliza Pace's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY —The Bureau of Land Management along with other organizations, is offering a $22,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible for two wild horses found shot and killed.

The two wild stallions were shot on the Onaqui Mountain Herd Management Area, located 60 miles southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah.

BLM Officials responded to a call from an individual who discovered two horses that had been shot near the Simpson Springs Mountain Road on March 19.

Based on the investigation, the killings occurred two to three days prior.

“Harassing, capturing or killing wild horses is illegal and punishable by up to a year in prison and/or a fine,” BLM West Desert District Manager Mike Gates said. “The BLM takes our responsibility seriously to protect these animals and is committed to holding accountable whomever is responsible for this unconscionable act.”

In 1971, the U.S. Congress passed legislation to protect, manage, and control wild horses and burros on the public lands. The Wild Free-Roaming Horse and Burro Act declared these animals to be “living symbols of the historic and pioneer spirit of the West.”

“AWHC is pleased to join with the BLM in offering a reward to bring justice for the violent and senseless killing of two iconic stallions who were members of the beloved Onaqui wild horse herd,” Executive Director of the American Wild Horse Campaign Suzanne Roy said.. “Shooting these protected animals is a serious federal crime and we stand ready to assist the BLM in any way possible to hold the perpetrators accountable under the full force of the law.”

“Onaqui Catalogue Foundation is heartbroken to hear of the deaths of two well-known Onaqui stallions. We thank the community for rallying together to support efforts to bring justice for these illegal and unnecessary killings.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the BLM Utah Law Enforcement Tipline at 800-722-3998. Those with tips can choose to remain anonymous.

The National Mustang Association and Red Birds Trust are also contributing to the reward offer for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the deaths of these horses.

“We have a standing reward anytime there is horse-related death such as these,” National Mustang Association executive secretary June Sewing said. “We do what we can to help these horses; they need to be out on the open range.”

“Red Birds Trust is devastated to learn of the killing of at least two Onaqui stallions near the Simpson Springs recreation area,” Red Birds Trust Founder Jennifer Rogers said. “We would like to [support and offer an additional] reward for any information which is brought forth leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this senseless crime.”

BLM Utah manages 19 wild horse and burro herd management areas on nearly 2.5 million acres. To learn more, visit the wild horse and burro herd management areas webpage. The public is always welcome to view the wild horses that roam freely in herd management areas on public lands, but from a distance.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Lamont Dorrity...
Ayanna Likens

How exercise helps with Parkinson’s disease

Parkinson's disease is affecting more and more people across the nation. While there is no cure, one thing is showing promise in improving symptoms.
18 hours ago
Clearing Little Cottonwood Creek...
Jed Boal

Creek clearing is underway in Salt Lake to minimize threat of flooding

Many Utah communities are working proactively to minimize flooding that may happen when the snowmelt runoff really gets going in the next couple of months.
18 hours ago
FILE...
Madison Swenson

Man arrested for stealing 3 guns, cash from Taylorsville home

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing cash and multiple guns from a Taylorsville residence.
18 hours ago
emergency lights...
Larry D. Curtis

Utah man faces 9 counts of sexual exploitation involving child porn

A Utah doctor is in jail, charged with nine counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, each a second-degree felony, for owning or producing child sex abuse images.
18 hours ago
Woman using smart phone...
Samantha Murphy Kelly, CNN

Gov. Cox signs bill requiring parental approval for teens to join social media sites

The governor of Utah signed a controversial bill on Thursday that will require minors to obtain the consent of a guardian before joining social media platforms, marking the most aggressive step yet by state or federal lawmakers to protect kids online.
18 hours ago
Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...
Madison Swenson

Lagoon delaying opening due to impending weather

Lagoon Amusement Park is delaying its scheduled opening for the 2023 season due to weather.
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
BLM, others offer $22,500 reward for info on wild horses shot