Instant Replay: Utah Valley’s President Cheers On Wolverines With Pom-Poms
SALT LAKE CITY – In the NIT Tournament quarterfinals, Utah Valley’s president Dr. Astrid S. Tuminez was seen cheering with pom-poms courtside.
The Wolverines pulled out a 6-point win over Cincinnati to advance to the NIT semifinals.
Tuminez has been Utah Valley’s president since 2018. She is the first woman to be a full-time president at UVU.
Tuminez was cheering for a good reason. The game against Cincinnati was the Wolverines’ first-ever nationally televised game.
Utah Valley will face off against the University of Alabama Blazers in the NIT Final Four on Tuesday, March 28.
Utah Valley Men’s Basketball Advances To NIT Final Four
With a win over Cincinnati, the Utah Valley Wolverines are heading to the NIT final four.
The Wolverines downed the Bearcats with a score of 74-68.
Trey Woodbury and Justin Harmon each scored 17 points and Aziz Bandaogo recorded a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double.
UVU lead the game against Cincinnati for all but 30 seconds.
“I’m so grateful for all the fans that came out to support us tonight,” said Utah Valley head coach Mark Madsen. “We have a phrase that we use in this program: Players make programs. We have a locker room full of great players, great people, and great students. Trey Woodbury is one of the all-time greats to come through UVU.”
Utah Valley shot 45.5 percent (25-55) from the field with a 29.4 percent (5-17) clip from long range. UVU held Cincinnati to a 34.2 percent (27-79) mark from the field and a 24.0 percent (6-25) clip from long range.
