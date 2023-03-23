Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
KSLSPORTS FEED

Instant Replay: Utah Valley’s President Cheers On Wolverines With Pom-Poms

Mar 23, 2023, 9:24 AM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – In the NIT Tournament quarterfinals, Utah Valley’s president Dr. Astrid S. Tuminez was seen cheering with pom-poms courtside.

The Wolverines pulled out a 6-point win over Cincinnati to advance to the NIT semifinals.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Tuminez has been Utah Valley’s president since 2018. She is the first woman to be a full-time president at UVU.

Tuminez was cheering for a good reason. The game against Cincinnati was the Wolverines’ first-ever nationally televised game.

Utah Valley will face off against the University of Alabama Blazers in the NIT Final Four on Tuesday, March 28.

Utah Valley Men’s Basketball Advances To NIT Final Four

With a win over Cincinnati, the Utah Valley Wolverines are heading to the NIT final four.

The Wolverines downed the Bearcats with a score of 74-68.

Trey Woodbury and Justin Harmon each scored 17 points and Aziz Bandaogo recorded a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double.

UVU lead the game against Cincinnati for all but 30 seconds.

“I’m so grateful for all the fans that came out to support us tonight,” said Utah Valley head coach Mark Madsen. “We have a phrase that we use in this program: Players make programs. We have a locker room full of great players, great people, and great students. Trey Woodbury is one of the all-time greats to come through UVU.”

Utah Valley shot 45.5 percent (25-55) from the field with a 29.4 percent (5-17) clip from long range. UVU held Cincinnati to a 34.2 percent (27-79) mark from the field and a 24.0 percent (6-25) clip from long range.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

KSL Sports

Utah State Football Player Has ‘Medical Emergency’ During Practice, Taken To Hospital

SALT LAKE CITY – A Utah State football player was taken to the hospital Thursday after collapsing during practice, according to the school. “A Utah State football player had a medical emergency at practice Thursday afternoon and was transported to Logan Regional Hospital,” reads a release from the school. No other details were released about […]
18 hours ago
KSL Sports

Markkanen, Clarkson Out As Jazz Host Ingles, Bucks

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will be without Lauri Markkanen when they host Joe Ingles and the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. Markkanen was ruled out after taking a hard fall on his left hand in Wednesday’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Ingles will make his return to Utah for the first […]
18 hours ago
KSL Sports

Exclusive: Joe Ingles Says Coming Back To Salt Lake City Will Be Emotional

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Jazzman and current Milwaukee Buck Joe Ingles joined DJ and PK on the KSL Sports Zone to talk about his upcoming return to Salt Lake City. From 2014-2022, Joe Ingles played in a Utah Jazz jersey. After the team decided to move on from the core centered around Donovan Mitchell […]
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Instant Replay: Utah Valley’s President Cheers On Wolverines With Pom-Poms