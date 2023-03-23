Instant Replay: Utah Valley’s President Cheers On Wolverines With Pom-Poms

SALT LAKE CITY – In the NIT Tournament quarterfinals, Utah Valley’s president Dr. Astrid S. Tuminez was seen cheering with pom-poms courtside.

The Wolverines pulled out a 6-point win over Cincinnati to advance to the NIT semifinals.

Tuminez has been Utah Valley’s president since 2018. She is the first woman to be a full-time president at UVU.

Tuminez was cheering for a good reason. The game against Cincinnati was the Wolverines’ first-ever nationally televised game.

Utah Valley will face off against the University of Alabama Blazers in the NIT Final Four on Tuesday, March 28.

